| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

One year after the invasion, has Russia already lost? Vladimir Putin’s delusions mean it is not over yet

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Pic: Mikhail Metzel/AP Expand

Close

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Pic: Mikhail Metzel/AP

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Pic: Mikhail Metzel/AP

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Pic: Mikhail Metzel/AP

Ishaan Tharoor

Western politicians, military leaders and diplomats are convening with one goal at the top of their agenda: Russian defeat.

This year’s edition of the Munich Security Conference comes almost a year since the Kremlin unleashed its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, flaring an open war on the European continent that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions, devastated Ukrainian cities and wrought billions of dollars in damage.

© Washington Post

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy