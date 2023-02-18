One year after the invasion, has Russia already lost? Vladimir Putin’s delusions mean it is not over yet

Western politicians, military leaders and diplomats are convening with one goal at the top of their agenda: Russian defeat.

This year’s edition of the Munich Security Conference comes almost a year since the Kremlin unleashed its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, flaring an open war on the European continent that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions, devastated Ukrainian cities and wrought billions of dollars in damage.

The war has galvanised the geopolitical west and led to an emboldened and soon-to-be enlarged Nato.

US and European officials are publicly bullish. Today in Munich, US vice-president Kamala Harris is expected to give an address that will “convey the continuing US commitment to Ukraine”, and assure Kyiv that the vital US support and coordination that has sustained Ukraine’s efforts to repulse Russia’s invasion will endure.

In his speech, French president Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss how to “ensure Russian defeat” and how the west can bolster Kyiv in the months to come.

At meetings this week with Nato defence ministers in Brussels, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said a possible Ukrainian spring counter-offensive has “a real good chance of making a pretty significant difference on the battlefield and establishing the initiative”.

On the sidelines of the same session, General Mark A Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, declared that an impoverished, isolated Russia had already failed.

“Russia is now a global pariah and the world remains inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience,” Mr Milley said. “In short, Russia has lost; they’ve lost strategically, operationally and tactically.”

There’s no doubt that the war waged by Russian president Vladimir Putin has been a disaster for his country. Estimates of Russian casualties on the battlefields in just the space of a year range as high as 200,000.

A mass mobilisation of some 300,000 troops appears to have been more or less fully deployed to Ukraine’s battlefields and, at best, may have only blunted some Ukrainian advances to reclaim territory lost to Russia. In recent weeks, the Kremlin’s losses may have been particularly acute and demoralising.

A rumoured new Russian offensive may prove even bloodier. “If current casualty rates are any indication, the coming attack could result in unprecedented loss of life and spark a complete collapse in morale among Russia’s already demoralised mobilised troops,” said Peter Dickinson, of the Atlantic Council.

“This would make life very difficult for the Russian army in Ukraine, which would find itself confronted by a breakdown in discipline that would severely limit its ability to stage offensive operations.”

Moreover, the Russian military has seen its arsenal severely depleted. It has lost nearly half its main battle tanks, according to an estimate published this week by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, and is dipping into inventories of older-era (and sometimes Soviet) weaponry. Russia’s ammunition stockpile is rapidly dwindling (though Ukraine’s is, too).

The war and mobilisation triggered an astonishing exodus of people – perhaps as high as nearly a million emigrants – desperate to leave Russia. Activists and independent journalists left, but so, too, did 10pc of the nation’s IT workforce.

“This exodus is a terrible blow for Russia,” Tamara Eidelman, a Russian historian who moved to Portugal after the invasion, said. “The layer that could have changed something in the country has now been washed away.”

Western sanctions on Russia have contracted its economy, affected its industrial capacity in some sectors, and brought an era of Russian integration into Europe to a halt. But while the measures have exacted a painful toll on Russia, they have not forced Putin to reconsider his war of neo-imperialist revanchism.

“Instead of growth, we have a decline. But it’s definitely not a collapse, it’s not a disaster,” Sergey Aleksashenko, former first deputy chairman of Russia’s central bank, said at a panel discussion in Washington last month. “We may not say the Russian economy is in tatters, that it is destroyed, that Putin lacks funds to continue his war.”

For all the certainty of Russian failure, the war still looks nowhere close to ending. Analysts put this down in part to the determination – and delusions – of Putin himself.