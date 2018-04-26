News Europe

Thursday 26 April 2018

One Roma fan (28) found guilty of throwing coins at Anfield pitch

Fans outside Anfield before the match. Picture: Reuters/Carl Recine
Conor Feehan

A Roma fan who travelled to Liverpool for Tuesday's game at Anfield was today fined £415 for throwing coins at the pitch during the game.

Edoardo Ranalli (28), of Via San Pier, D’Alcantara, Rome appeared at Sefton Magistrates Court the morning.

District Judge Jack McGarva heard that Ranalli was observed jumping up and down in his seat at the game and throwing coins at the pitch.

He was arrested and admitted the offences during police questioning.

Judge McGarva fined him £300 plus costs. Ranalli was also handed a criminal behaviour order which effectively bans him from attending football games in England and Wales for a period of five years.

