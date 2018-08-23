-
One person killed, two seriously wounded after knife attack in Paris suburb
Independent.ie
One person has been killed and two people seriously wounded after a knife attack in a Paris suburb, according to local reports.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/one-person-killed-two-seriously-wounded-after-knife-attack-in-paris-suburb-37243981.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36278511.ece/fd3db/AUTOCROP/h342/breaking%20news.png
- Email
One person has been killed and two people seriously wounded after a knife attack in a Paris suburb, according to local reports.
A police source told Reuters the knife attack has been "neutralised" by security forces.
More to follow...
Reuters