A commuter train derailed outside of Barcelona yesterday, killing one person and leaving 44 injured.

A commuter train derailed outside of Barcelona yesterday, killing one person and leaving 44 injured.

One killed and dozens injured as landslide derails commuter train

A landslide triggered the crash between the towns of Terrassa and Manresa just after 6am local time, a spokeswoman for the train company, Renfe, said. The train carried 131 people.

Rescue workers were trying to free passengers trapped in the wreckage, Spanish television reported.

The north of Spain has suffered heavy rains in the last few days causing flooding and landslides.

In 2013, 79 people were killed and about 140 injured when a train travelling from Madrid to north-west Spain came off the tracks. It was Spain's worst train wreck for decades.

Irish Independent