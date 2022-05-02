One hundred civilians are evacuated to safety from steel works

Azovstal steel plant employee Valeria hugs her son Matvey as they meet at a temporary accommodation in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

A woman sits with children as evacuees, including civilians who left the area near Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, arrive at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

About 100 civilians were evacuated to safety yesterday after weeks underground in the besieged Azovstal steel works, the only pocket of resistance in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The much-anticipated rescue was mediated by the United Nations shortly after Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general, visited Moscow and Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, said last night “the first group of about 100 people is already heading to the government-controlled area”.

He said the evacuees are expected to arrive in the central city of Zaporizhzhya today and that Kyiv is working with the UN to ensure the complete evacuation of the plant, which is believed to be holding at least 1,000 people in its sprawling network of underground facilities.

Russia’s defence ministry yesterday said nearly 50 people have been evacuated from Azovstal and that 21 people were taken to a Russia-controlled area. A Russian defence ministry video showed a convoy of cars and buses travelling in the dark, marked with a “Z”, the letter used by the invading troops.

Dozens of civilians including young children were seen arriving at a temporary accommodation facility in the village of Bezimenne, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Russian troops and vehicles marked with UN insignia formed the convoy.

State news agency RIA Novosti yesterday showed men and women walking out of buses towards tents on the roadside guarded by Russian soldiers.

Outside the tents, two children sat quietly, one playing with a lighter. A woman clasped her hands to her face and a girl reached to pet a cat.

Ukrainian officials previously criticised the Russian military for stopping civilians heading towards government-controlled areas, describing the forced evacuation of one-million Ukrainians to Russia or separatist areas as kidnapping.

Pope Francis, in his Sunday sermon, called for humanitarian corridors to evacuate the Mariupol residents as he said the war in Ukraine was a “macabre regression of humanity” that makes him “suffer and cry”.

Expand Close Azovstal steel plant employee Valeria hugs her son Matvey as they meet at a temporary accommodation in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Azovstal steel plant employee Valeria hugs her son Matvey as they meet at a temporary accommodation in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Speaking to thousands in St Peter’s Square for his noon blessing, Francis again implicitly criticised Russia, saying: “My thoughts go immediately to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city of Mary, barbarously bombarded and destroyed.”

On the Ukrainian front line, government officials reported heavy Russian casualties in a major air strike on a Russian command centre in the east.

Ukrainian media on Saturday said the strike had killed Maj Gen Andrei Simonov, commander of electronic warfare in Russia’s Western Military District, reportedly Russia’s 10th general to die in the war.

The strike near the contested town of Izyum likely caused severe casualties among senior Russian officers, and several Ukrainian sources suggested that Gen Valery Gerasimov, head of the Russian General Staff, may have been injured in the strike.

The Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), a well-respected group of Russian open-source investigators, yesterday cited data showing several transport planes and helicopters arriving at the border with Ukraine late on Saturday and early yesterday in an indirect confirmation that Russian troops sustained heavy losses in the air strike near Izyum.

Earlier yesterday, Russia’s defence ministry accused “Ukrainian nationalists” of shelling several villages in the Kherson region, mentioning casualties.

In what appears to be a continuing trend of unexplained attacks on Russian infrastructure in border areas, the governor of the Kursk region said traffic on a section of the local railway was disrupted yesterday after a railway bridge collapsed in the morning.

“Unfortunately the reports have been confirmed: it was an act of sabotage,” Roman Starovoit said in a video statement.

With fighting stretching along a broad front in southern and eastern Ukraine, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged continued US support for Ukraine when she met Mr Zelensky in an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in New York he would add provisions to a $33bn (€31.27bn) Ukraine aid package to allow the US to seize Russian oligarchs’ assets and send money from their sale to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve the aid package on Thursday in what would mark a dramatic escalation of US funding for Ukraine. Footage posted by Mr Zelensky on Twitter yesterday showed him, flanked by an armed escort and dressed in military fatigues, greeting a US Congressional delegation led by Ms Pelosi outside his presidential office the previous day.

“Our delegation travelled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” Ms Pelosi said in a statement.

Mr Zelensky praised as substantive four hours of talks with Ms Pelosi which focused on US weapons deliveries.

“We are grateful to all our partners who send Russia important and powerful signals of support for Ukraine by visiting our capital at such a difficult time,” he said.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]