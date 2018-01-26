'One dead, multiple casualties' in Amsterdam shooting - police
One person has been killed and multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Amsterdam.
Police reported the shooting to have taken place in the Grote Wittenburgerstraat / Centrum Oost area on Friday evening.
They wrote on Twitter that "multiple shots [were] discharged, multiple casualties".
They later added; "one person died, two other people transferred to hospitals with unknown injuries."
Police told their Twitter followers that they will follow with information "as soon as possible".
They said they have begun an extensive investigation.
According to local reports online, witnesses saw men "in balaclavas with a Kalashnikov" at the scene.
The location has been sealed off by authorities.
The shooting is understood not to be terror-related.
Online Editors