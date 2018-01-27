'One dead and two injured' in Amsterdam shooting as witnesses describe seeing 'balaclava-clad men with Kalashnikov'

Independent.ie

One person has been killed and two people have been injured in a shooting in Amsterdam.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/one-dead-and-two-injured-in-amsterdam-shooting-as-witnesses-describe-seeing-balaclavaclad-men-with-kalashnikov-36536400.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36535906.ece/383c7/AUTOCROP/h342/gros001.jpg