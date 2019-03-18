Dutch police said one person has died and several people have been injured in a shooting that took place on a tram in the central city of Utrecht.

Dutch police said one person has died and several people have been injured in a shooting that took place on a tram in the central city of Utrecht.

One dead and several injured as man opens fire on Dutch tram, shooter 'still at large'

Police said a "possible terrorist motive" could be behind the shooting and have increased security as the shooter is "still at large".

The Dutch government has raised the terrorism threat level to the highest possible in the province of Utrecht

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "deeply concerned" about the incident and the government is now holding "crisis talks".

Police secure the site of a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

The National Anti-Terrorism Coordinator said it had raised the alert.

Security is being increased at schools, mosques and transportation hubs after the shooting, which Dutch police believe has left one person dead and several more injured.

"Several shots were fired in a tram and several people were injured. Helicopters are at the scene and no arrests have been made," said police spokesman Joost Lanshage.

Local broadcaster RTV Utrecht quoted an eyewitness as saying he had seen a woman lying on the ground amid some kind of confrontation. Several men ran away from the scene, the witness said.

The Utrecht police said The October 21st square, a tram station stop outside the city centre, had been cordoned off as emergency services were at the scene.

Dutch radio is saying they have increased security in the Hague as a precaution.

Online Editors