| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

One dead and 30 injured as train derails in the Netherlands

The derailed train in Voorschoten, Netherlands. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

The derailed train in Voorschoten, Netherlands. Photo: Reuters

The derailed train in Voorschoten, Netherlands. Photo: Reuters

The derailed train in Voorschoten, Netherlands. Photo: Reuters

Toby Sterling

At least one person was killed and 30 injured, many seriously, when a passenger train carrying about 50 people derailed in the Netherlands early on Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track, Dutch emergency services said.

Rescue teams were seen ferrying away the injured in pre-dawn darkness at the scene of the accident at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague. The accident happened around 3.25am, the emergency services said.

Most Watched

Privacy