| 1.1°C Dublin

Close

‘One day our luck will run out’ – Ukrainian nuclear plant in sixth near-miss after latest attack

Zaporizhzhia Expand

Close

Zaporizhzhia

Zaporizhzhia

Zaporizhzhia

Dan Peleschuk

Ukraine’s national grid operator said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was reconnected to the grid yesterday, easing fears of a disaster after electricity to the plant was lost during Russian air strikes.

Back-up diesel generators – a last line of defence to prevent meltdown from overheating reactor fuel – kicked in after external power was lost to the plant early yesterday, but they have only enough fuel to power it for 10 days. Ukraine blamed Russia for the loss of power to the plant in south-eastern Ukraine.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy