On Victory Day, Putin defends war on Ukraine as fight against ‘Nazis’

Vladimir Putin holds a portrait of his father, war veteran Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, as he takes part in the Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Russian navy sailors march during the military parade in Red Square in central Moscow. Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his contentious war against Ukraine during yesterday’s Victory Day parade, once again falsely calling Ukrainians “Nazis” and insisting without evidence that Kyiv was planning to build nuclear weapons.

As Russia celebrated its most emotional holiday commemorating the Nazi defeat in World War II, Putin appeared in Moscow’s Red Square to invoke pride over the Soviet role in that cause.

He cast Russia’s battles in Ukraine now as a comparable effort. “There is no place in the world for executioners, punishers and Nazis,” he said. A day earlier, he had described Ukrainians as “Nazi filth”.

But Putin’s speech was brief and made no mention of Russian troops’ poor performance and miscalculations.

And he did not declare the “special military operation” to be a “war” or announce a general or partial mobilisation to rebuild depleted Russian forces, as some had feared.

Putin arrived at Red Square shortly before 10am. wearing on his black coat a St George’s ribbon of black and orange – denoting victory over fascism.

His silhouette was notably bulked out, raising speculation that he was wearing a flak jacket, and he shook hands with some of the hundreds of elderly World War II veterans who were in the square.

In a 10-minute speech, Putin encouraged the 11,000 service personnel in attendance and described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “pre-emptive response” to Nato actions, which he described as aggression and fuelling false histories of prior wars.

He railed at the United States and European countries for their roles before and during the war with Ukraine.

Putin said Russia had tried to engage in an honest dialogue on European security, but “the Nato countries did not want to hear us, which means that, in fact, they had completely different plans.

"And we saw it”.

He accused the Nato alliance of preparing a “punitive operation” to invade Russia’s “historical lands”, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

“In this way, an absolutely unacceptable threat was systematically created for us, and right next to our borders. Everything said that a clash with the neo-Nazis” supported by the US. and its junior companions “would be inevitable”, Putin said, adding that Nato was sending weapons and military advisers to Ukraine.

He added that Nato has been part of a western effort to undermine faith, traditional values and respect for all people and cultures.

“Such moral degradation became the basis for cynical falsifications of the history of World War II, stirring up Russophobia, praising traitors, mocking the memory of their victims, erasing the courage of those who gained and suffered the victory,” he said.

In the ravaged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, separatist leaders, including militant Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, unfurled a 299m-banner of the St George’s ribbon.

The once-thriving city has been nearly razed during weeks of Russian bomb and artillery attacks. Pro-Russian figures carried the banner amid its ruins.

In Warsaw, Russian ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev was splashed with a red liquid resembling paint and prevented from laying a wreath. He was jostled by a crowd chanting “Fascists!,” according to video posted on several Telegram channels.

Unknown attackers briefly hacked into state television on Russian smart TVs, according to a number of users, replacing programme headlines an anti-war message.

The same line appeared on Yandex, a Russian search engine and portal, And Russia’s version of YouTube, called RuTube, was also hacked and inaccessible, according a statement by the company.

Dozens of parades and other events were held across Russia on Sunday and yesterday all decked out with the letter Z, which has become a symbol of the invasion, emblazoned across Russian armoured vehicles as they have rumbled across Ukraine.

The propaganda even filtered into space.

Russian cosmonauts at the International Space Station displayed the red Soviet-era victory flag, declaring “To our Victory! Glory to Russia!” (© Washington Post)

