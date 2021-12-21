On-the-run murderer held after lightning strike sets his yacht on fire

A Frenchman on the run for 20 years after the grisly murder of two restaurant owners in Guatemala has been arrested after his yacht was struck by lightning off Indonesia and police identified him during the rescue operation.

Thierry Ascione, now 62, is wanted in his native country since a Paris court sentenced him to life imprisonment in absentia in 2001 for his part in the murder of Bernard Bereaud, a French restaurant owner, and his partner, Marie-Antoinette Perriard, 44.

The pair, who ran an upmarket eatery in Guatemala City, were murdered on Dec 27 1991, the day before they were due to leave on a pleasure cruise.

Their bodies, found in different locations, had been “atrociously mutilated”, according to court reports, suggesting they had been tortured before dying.

Two Frenchmen, one of them a legionnaire, were arrested after the deaths and later sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder and extortion.

However, Ascione was sentenced in absentia to life in prison for “complicity into murder, forgery and fraud” after it emerged that he had emptied the victims’ bank accounts in Miami and a witness described him as the “third man” who had bundled them into a vehicle on the night of their murder.

Ascione vanished before the trial in France and for 20 years remained on the run until his yacht, which he shared with his partner and two dogs, was hit by lightning on the night of October 3.

He remains detained in Indonesia pending an extradition request.

