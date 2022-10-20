On the Kherson front lines: Charred vehicles and bodies litter war-ravaged path as fighting rages

A village at the border of the Kherson region where Ukrainian forces pushed forward. Photo: Metin Aktas

An American-supplied Humvee sits charred by the side of a road, one of the latest victims of an Iranian-made Shaheed drone.

Above, a Ukrainian fighter jet twists in the sky.

An air-defence system knocks out a missile, leaving a trail of smoke, as if a cigarette had been snuffed out.

“ Russian b******s are 1km away,” says a Ukrainian soldier from a special forces unit as his comrades slowly advance through the pockmarked countryside around Kherson.

As if on cue, artillery fire pierces the air. A mortar whistles and bangs in the distance. Explosions follow.

The flat, rural suburbs around the occupied city of Kherson have become the focal point of some of the most intense fighting in recent weeks.

After sweeping through vast tracts of land in the northern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces appear to have turned their attention south, to the prize of liberating one of the first cities taken by Vladimir Putin’s troops. But unlike the sister operation in the north, the southern advance has slowed to a snail’s pace – meeting stiff resistance after thousands of mobilised Russian soldiers are said to have come to shore up disintegrating front lines.

And then there are the newly supplied Iranian drones. The wreckage of the Humvee sits on the side of a road, its blackened shell already turning orange with rust. The direct drone strike melted the tyres and left the bonnet a mangled wreck.

More loud bangs ring in the distance. “This is outgoing, our tank is working,” insists the Ukrainian soldier.

The Telegraph was one of the first Western media organisations to see new front lines in the south and gain access to the freshly liberated territory around Kherson. Operational details are a closely guarded secret as soldiers continue to move between frontline villages on fresh paths you will not find on Google Maps. They stop their vehicles and park in the shade, never out in the open.

Russian forces were said to have “run away” in the north, leaving massive dumps of ammunition and discarding vehicles and tanks.

Here, the retreat has been more orderly and defensive lines appeared to have solidified when we visited this week, despite warnings of an imminent battle for Kherson city.

“They left storages, ammunitions. Quietly escaping during the night,” says Sergey, an officer in the Ukrainian army.

Some left earlier, by whatever means possible, he added. “We have seen cases where Russians lay down on the trench and lifted their legs in the air, hoping to get shot in the lower leg to be pulled from the front line.”

The body of one Russian soldier remains face down under the shade of a tree near some of the poorly dug trenches. A floral pillow lies amid the detritus of the abandoned camp.

In all, we visited more than half a dozen liberated settlements in two days.

Some, like Havrylivka, are on the Dnipro river, within sight of Russian troops across the water.

Others like Tryfonivka, liberated five days earlier, are right at the front line with Russians less than 1km away.

In Novo Oleksnadrivka, Ukrainian civilians say the Russian elite guard unit Rosgvardiya, who report directly to Putin, behaved like a “mafia” during occupation.

The commander of the unit had the code name “Mandarin” says Ruseln, a man in his 50s.

“Mandarin took over two petrol stations, making them his own but letting the owners continue working there,” he said. “He said, ‘I’m here for justice’, but he was a simple gangster. I think he saw himself as a king.”

Ruseln said some of the guards from the Rosgvardiya unit were from Chechnya and shipped stolen farming equipment all the way home, including a combine harvester. “We looked it up on the GPS,” Ruseln says. “They didn’t think we could track it by satellite.”

Other civilians describe Russian forces returning from villages with washing machines and power tools, and trying to sell the spoils back to Ukrainians.

Many of the population have lost their entire homes to shelling.

“We were building our house for 10 years,” says Veera, a woman in her 50s in Pot’omkyne. An unexploded rocket is still embedded on her doorstep.

“Now we’re homeless,” she said. “We have no pension

for half a year now, no electricity, no gas.”

“Putin is a f****r,” says Nina, a grandmother in her late 60s in Nova Oleksandrivka.

“He should stop killing civilians, Goddamn animal.

“I wish him death, God, please forgive me for this. He should come here, we will bury him. I will kill that Goddamn motherf****r with my bare hands.”

