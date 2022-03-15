On the ground in Ukraine: ‘My child is gone. There will be no grandchildren... Life for me is empty now’

A damaged tram is seen at a depot in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

The woman approached the mortuary outbuilding slowly, fearful of what she would find.

Inside, somewhere among the other bodies, was her son Eduard. She had come to take him home. Her eyes took a moment to adjust to the gloom and take in the scene inside.

Bodies laid out on the bare ground, some placed on top of each other. Some shelled and mangled, some looking untouched. Some in thick black body bags and some naked.

The attendant took her to one unclothed body. She ­hesitated. “Yes, yes, yes,” she suddenly called out.

“He’s 22 years old. How could you do this to my baby?” she cried. “He’s lying on his side naked.”

Relatives led her away weeping as Eduard was put in a black plastic sack and then into a coffin.

“My child is gone. There’s no granddaughter or grandson. There’s nothing. Life is empty now,” she wept.

The cadet with Ukraine’s air defence forces had been stationed in Kharkiv at the start of Russia’s invasion. His mother, Irina, had been unable to reach him on the phone for nearly two weeks. Now the authorities had delivered his body back to his home town, Mykolaiv, for burial.

As the family waited for Eduard’s coffin to be loaded into the back of a van, to be taken to a church, the occasional rumble of artillery was clearly audible.

The bodies of more than 100 military personnel have passed through the mortuary in the past three weeks, and more than 40 civilians. Nikolai, an attendant helping organise the bodies, said in the past fortnight he had been home only once.



Mykolaiv, a ship-building city on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast with around 450,000 inhabitants, has been under attack by Russian troops pushing into Ukraine from Crimea. Taking the city would open a road to the port of Odesa, around 60 miles west.

The UK Ministry of Defence earlier this week reported that frustrated Russian forces may be attempting to now go round the city as they look to drive west towards Odesa.

The port, once one of the jewels of imperial Russia, represents a significant prize for Vladimir Putin and would also choke off Ukraine’s sea trade.

Yet while Russian forces may be skirting Mykolaiv, shells continue to fall on it.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said the city had been hit by airstrikes yesterday.

A day earlier, the regional governor said 11 people had been killed in a strike. Russian forces have also been accused of firing on a hospital in the northern district of Ingulski.



Natalia Belit said she had come to the mortuary to collect the body of her elder sister, Irina, who had died during a bombardment two days earlier. “There was a shelling in our district. The windows were all blown out and her heart just stopped from fear,” the 48-year-old said.



Olga Deriuhiva, the chief of the mortuary, said it had been busy in the past, most recently during the Covid pandemic, but nothing like what they have seen during the war.

Recently two young sisters had been brought in, killed by a shell. Their mother was still in hospital. The previous day had seen seven arrivals: four civilians and three members of the military.

Ms Deriuhiva’s fatigue is increased by fear about the shelling. Her youngest daughter is still in the city. Her husband is a doctor and under martial law he cannot evacuate.

Ms Deriuhiva is also fearful of life as a refugee.

“We stay here because we understand that if we go to another country, I can’t work as a doctor and I don’t know how I can earn money,” she said.

“We hope maybe there can be some kind of peace deal.”

In some districts food has become scarce and power and water outages have become common.

Mykolaiv’s charismatic governor, Vitaliy Kim, has given daily morale-boosting press conferences during the battle, delivering announcements and social media postings dressed in fatigues.

He has said the Russian troops had been pushed eastward, but he believed they still had their sights on Odesa. Whether that was by taking Mykolaiv, or by sweeping past it, he has said they had been surprised by the level of

resistance from Ukrainian defenders.

He accused the Russian forces of targeting the town’s civilians. The governor also repeated claims that many Russian soldiers were surrendering.

Yet evacuations continue. Around 20 coachloads of women and children were seen being escorted out of the city to Odesa yesterday.



Yulia and her family were crammed into a train compartment with little idea of where they would head.

Her home had found itself on the front line of fighting on the outskirts of Mykolaiv.

“Half of my roof is gone. Every night we were forced to go to the bomb shelter,” she said.

“There is no food, no electricity, no water, no nothing. Our boys are fighting very well.”

Inna( 26) said she was taking her children to Poland, where her aunt was waiting for them.

“We left because we were having to go underground to shelter all the time.

“It was very stressful. We lived on the outskirts, close to the airport and they have been shelling it intensively.

“We thought we should leave because we were worried the children would go deaf.”