On the frontline of Europe’s refugee crisis, claims that the system is at breaking point

Hundreds of people arrive to the train station after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine. Picture by Janos Kummer/Getty Images

Europe is experiencing a fresh wave of Ukrainian refugees who are being forced from their homes because Russian attacks on power stations have left them without heat and electricity. And Hungary is feeling the pinch.

Since Vladimir Putin’s invasion, 963,812 refugees have entered Hungary from the border with Ukraine and Romania.

At the peak more than 25,000 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, arrived in one day.

Arrivals dwindled in mid-March but are creeping up again while Hungary makes preparations to handle tens of thousands of new refugees.

“We are prepared to go again,” said Alexandra Szentkiralyi, the government’s spokesman at the humanitarian transit point in a sports centre in Budapest.

The day before this reporter visited 70 Ukrainians arrived at the centre, one of seven help points and the only one that is not close to the border.

They said they had come to Hungary because of the loss of electricity and because they are cold and don’t have heating.

“We are expecting the numbers to get higher come winter,” Ms Szentkiralyi said.

Exact numbers of refugees

staying in Hungary are unclear as Ukrainians have a visa-free travel agreement with the EU but 27,993 asylum applications have been approved so far out of 31,313 claims since the war began.

Elsewhere in Europe, the system is close to breaking point.

More than a million Ukrainians have arrived in Germany, where local authorities have warned they cannot take in any more people.

Tents and temporary shelters have been set up because migrant centres are full. Police suspect that blazes at two hotels housing Ukrainian refugees in Rostock, in north-eastern Germany, and Bautzen, east of Dresden, were politically motivated arson attacks.

Poland is on the front line of the crisis, with more than 1.4 million Ukrainians registered in the country, and is expecting a fresh wave of refugees in winter.

There is huge support for Ukraine in the country but the cost-of-living crisis is taking its toll on the economy.

From the middle of next month, Ukrainians who are living in shared accommodation and who have a job will have to pay half of their accommodation costs. ​

Hungary has so far spent €68m and a further € 21.1m in EU funds on its humanitarian programme, despite its hard-line stance on immigration and simmering tensions with Kyiv.

Viktor Orban, the prime minister, also angered Volodymyr Zelensky after criticising EU sanctions against Moscow and calling for peace talks without preconditions.

The Budapest centre is open 24 hours a day and Hungarians have inundated the centre with donations of toys and clothes.

But the warm welcome is not extended to refugees arriving at the country’s southern border with Serbia, where the nationalist Mr Orban says there is a “migrant invasion”.

Every day, about 200 Hungarian prisoners are sent to the 175km ­

fence, built by Hungary, to repair the damage caused by all of the break-through attempts.

The four-metre high wall, with electric fences and razor wire, is controversial but the government said on Friday it would reinforce the barrier, deploying an additional 60 inmates each day for upkeep.

In the border town of Roszke, Levente Bauko, a police colonel, said illegal migrants were attempting to get through the fence every day.

They would attempt simultaneous crossings co-ordinated by people ­traffickers in different places to increase their chance of getting through.

This year, Hungary has arrested and sent back in the region of 229,000 migrants, ­compared to 122,000 in 2021, from countries such as Afghanistan and Syria.

The EU continues to refuse Hungarian demands for cash from Brussels for the €1.45bn fence, which, until a European Court of Justice case, also had “transit zones” where asylum seekers were forced to live until their claim was processed.

Viktor Orban regularly butted heads with Brussels during the migrant crisis back in 2015 and refused to implement EU-mandated migrant relocation quotas.

Hungary has now changed the law so asylum claims should be made at Hungarian embassies rather than at the country’s borders.

Balazs Orban is the prime minister’s political director and one of the key thinkers in the ruling Fidesz party.

Mr Orban, who is not related to the prime minister, is a supporter of Britain’s plans to deport English Channel migrants to Rwanda.

He is hoping to build a coalition of anti-migrant EU governments, including Austria and Italy, to push for a network of offshore migrant processing centres.

“We try to figure out the same. That’s the only way you can manage it,” he said. “I think it’s very smart but it costs a lot of money.”

Meanwhile, Russia has suspended participation in a UN-brokered

deal to export agricultural produce from Ukrainian ports after attacks on ships in Crimea, Russia’s defence ­

ministry said.

This deals a blow to a three-month agreement aimed at ­easing a global squeeze on grain ­supplies.

Ukraine’s foreign minister accused Moscow of using a “false pretext” to suspend its participation in the Black Sea grain corridor.

Russia’s defence ministry said ­British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last

month, a claim that London said

was false and designed to distract from Russian ­military failures in Ukraine. Russia did not give evidence for its claim.

The ministry said “British specialists” from the same unit directed Ukrainian drone attacks on ships of the Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea earlier yesterday that it said were largely repelled by Russian forces, with minor damage to a Russian minesweeper.

The chief of staff of the Ukraine’s president Mr Zelensky accused Russia of “blackmail” and “invented terror ­attacks” on its own facilities yesterday following explosions in Crimea.

