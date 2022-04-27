On anniversary of Chernobyl disaster, nuclear chief condemns Russia for ‘very dangerous’ takeover of plant

Thirty-six years after the world’s worst nuclear disaster, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said yesterday that Russian troops risked causing an accident with their “very, very dangerous” seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine.

Wearing a blue IAEA jacket and standing under an orange umbrella during rainfall outside the damaged nuclear power plant, agency director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said that while the radiation levels are normal, the situation is still “not stable”.

Nuclear authorities have to “keep on alert,” he said.

Russian troops moved into the radiation-contaminated Chernobyl exclusion zone in February on their way to the Ukrainian capital. They withdrew late last month as Russia pulled its forces from areas near Kyiv and switched its focus to fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The site has been back in Ukrainian hands since then, and disrupted communications have been restored.

Ukrainian officials have said the Russian occupiers held plant workers at gunpoint during a marathon shift of more than a month, with personnel sleeping on tabletops and eating just twice a day.

“The situation was absolutely abnormal and very, very dangerous,” Mr Grossi said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, noting the Chernobyl disaster anniversary on Twitter, said that “not everyone realised” the dangers of nuclear energy.

“Now, Russia’s actions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants threaten humanity with a new catastrophe.”

On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fires at Chernobyl sent radioactive material into the atmosphere and became a symbol of the Soviet Union’s stumbling final years. The international community, including Russia, spent billions to stabilise and secure the area.

The unit where the explosion and fire took place was sheathed in a state-of-the-art encasement. The dangers at the plant are ongoing, however, because spent nuclear fuel rods require round-the-clock maintenance. The fuel is from the plant’s four reactors, all now shut down.

Russian forces continue to hold a working nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, in southern Ukraine. Fighting damaged the training facility of the Zaporizhzhia plant in early March.