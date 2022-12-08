| 0.4°C Dublin

Oldest DNA reveals lush Greenland landscape two million years ago

An artist's reconstruction shows the Kap Kobenhavn formation in northernmost Greenland two million years ago. Image: via Reuters Expand
A two million-year-old trunk from a larch tree, still stuck in the permafrost within coastal deposits at the northern tip of Greenland. Image: via Reuters Expand

An artist's reconstruction shows the Kap Kobenhavn formation in northernmost Greenland two million years ago. Image: via Reuters

A two million-year-old trunk from a larch tree, still stuck in the permafrost within coastal deposits at the northern tip of Greenland. Image: via Reuters

Maddie Burakoff

Scientists discovered the oldest-known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like two million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland.

Today, it is a barren Arctic desert, but back then it was a lush landscape of trees and vegetation with an array of animals, including the now extinct mastodon.

