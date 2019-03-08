Recycled duvets are among waste materials to be tested as options for insulating buildings.

Old duvets will be used to keep homes snug

Researchers are testing the thermal performance of recycled duvets, wheat straw and rapeseed stalks that have been processed into bio-composite.

The work is a collaborative project between the University of Bath and the University of Brighton in England, UniLaSalle in Rouen, France, and five other partners.

Researchers hope that using existing waste materials could lead to reductions in emissions associated with construction, as well as cutting dependency on natural resources such as glass wool and rock wool.

