Olaf Scholz’s approval rating reaches record low with German voters

Security takes away a topless protester trying to approach German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Photo: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

Olaf Scholz’s approval rating has plummeted to a record low after his questioning at an anti-corruption inquiry added to dissatisfaction with his response to the war in Ukraine and Germany’s energy crisis.

The chancellor was criticised for his apparent lapses of memory in front of investigators in Hamburg on Friday, where he faced questions over his role in a tax fraud scandal.

Commentators said he answered 29 questions about the scandal, part of which unfolded under his watch as Hamburg mayor, by saying he could not remember.

A fresh poll yesterday showed 62pc of Germans are now unhappy with the job Mr Scholz is doing as chancellor, up from 39pc in March.

The poll, conducted by Bild am Sonntag, claimed 25pc of people said they were happy with the chancellor’s work, in the worst result for Mr Scholz since he became chancellor in 2021.

The “traffic light” coalition also fared badly, with 65pc saying they were dissatisfied with the job the German government was doing.

Germany is facing looming energy shortages sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing pandemic and a severe drought threatening the country’s industry.

The survey of 1,000 people did not include specific questions but asked whether respondents were generally satisfied or dissatisfied with the work of Mr Scholz and Germany’s governing coalition.

It followed a torrid week for the chancellor, who was heckled by crowds of protesters on Wednesday as he gave a speech reiterating the government’s plan to help Germans deal with inflation and spiralling energy costs.

About 300 protesters descended on the town of Neuruppin, north-west of Berlin, and lambasted the chancellor as a “traitor to the people” and a “liar”.

Mr Scholz then appeared before a Hamburg parliamentary committee investigating the CumEx scandal.

The scheme involved banks and investors exploiting a loophole on dividend payments that enabled them to claim multiple tax rebates, and is thought to have cost European governments as much as €55bn. Investigators sought details of meetings he had with the founder of a Hamburg bank involved in CumEx trades.

Dennis Thering, the opposition CDU party’s chairman in Hamburg, described the gaps in the chancellor’s memory as “unbelievable”. “How can he say there was no political interference if he hasn’t the faintest memory of what happened?” he said yesterday.

Mr Scholz, who insists he did not act inappropriately, has struggled to shake off suspicions over why local financial authorities mysteriously dropped a bid to recover €47m from Hamburg’s Warburg bank in 2016.

Mr Thering called the intervention “a prime example of political influence”.

The CumEx scandal has led to dozens of people being indicted in Germany, including bankers, stock traders, lawyers and financial consultants.

Security guards had to protect Mr Scholz yesterday from two half-naked women who staged a protest while taking a picture with him.

Slogans in English calling for an embargo on Russian gas were written on their bodies. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

