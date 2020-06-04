Oil paintings in Vatican hall 'the last works of Raphael'

Amazing discovery: Vatican Museums director Barbara Jatta stands in the Hall of Constantine where the newly confirmed Raphael work Iustitia is on the end wall. Photo: Andreas Solaro

Art experts have found two paintings by Raphael in a room inside the Vatican.

The paintings are of two female figures, representing Justice and Friendship, and were identified during a restoration of the Hall of Constantine, a vast room designed for diplomatic meetings and state occasions.

Scholars believe they may have been the last works by the Renaissance genius before his death from a fever aged 37 in 1520.

The oil paintings have always been on display but were previously attributed to students or assistants of Raphael, notably Giulio Romano and Giovan Francesco Penni.

But in what was described by the Vatican as "an exceptional discovery", detailed analysis of the brush strokes, painting technique and artistic style has convinced experts that they were by Raphael himself.

They are the only figures painted in oil, rather than in the fresco style.

Those details set the figures apart from others that adorn the walls of the hall, which were painted by Raphael's apprentices after his death.

The figures are identified in Latin as Iustitia and Comitas. While Raphael was instrumental in providing the sketches of how the Hall of Constantine would look, he died before it was finished.

The decoration of the hall was commissioned by Pope Leo X, a member of the Medici family, in 1517.

The Vatican Museums reopened on Monday after its coronavirus closure.

Irish Independent