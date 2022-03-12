Officials in Brussels put pigeons on the pill to reduce pest problem

Brussels is putting its pigeon population on the contraceptive pill to solve the city’s growing pest problem.

City hall officials have ruled out a cull or mass sterilisation, on animal welfare grounds. A trial in one city square showed that dispensing contraceptive corn pellets reduced the pigeon population by half in 10 months and 63pc over two years.

The method is used in nearby Leuven and other European cities such as Barcelona. Electronic dispensers give out contraceptive-coated food at a set time every morning when the most dominant birds are active.

The maize pellets are treated with an anti-parasite drug called R12, which has the side effect of preventing eggs from developing.

Residents have complained that hordes of “flying rats” are a blight on neighbourhoods, while acidic droppings endanger national monuments.

Pigeon faeces corrodes even hard surfaces such as marble, stone, and concrete. Each bird drops 26lb a year, creating an annual clean-up and repair cost of pounds 13-19.

