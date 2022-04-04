Odesa hit with missiles as Black Sea port becomes next target of Russian forces

Firefighters at an oil refinery which caught fire following a missile attack near the port city of Odesa. Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Russia struck the city of Odesa with missiles yesterday, in the first major attack on Ukraine’s strategic Black Sea port since the start of the invasion.

Russian forces have continued to pound the south while retreating from northern Ukraine, after Moscow said it would cut back on military activities around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Ukraine’s Command in the south said Odesa has emerged as the major target of Russian attacks in the past 24 hours.

Powerful explosions have rocked the port city, sending plumes of black smoke over Odesa’s outskirts. No casualties have yet been reported.

Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defence ministry spokesman, said that the missile strikes in the early hours destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel storage facilities in or around Odesa.

The targets were crucial for supplying the Ukrainian armed forces, he said.

But Gennady Trukhanov, the mayor of Odesa, said on Ukrainian TV that the missile attacks on the oil storage also hit several residential buildings nearby, damaging roofs and facades.

“Luckily there are no casualties in Odesa,” he said. “I have just come back from the scene, we will offer all the necessary assistance to those whose houses were damaged. The situation is under control overall.”

Mr Trukhanov also refuted reports that yesterday’s attack sparked panic in the city and lines to petrol stations, adding that the city has enough fuel supplies.

The attacks on Odesa come after The Sunday Times quoted a British cabinet source saying that UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson wanted to arm Ukraine with anti-ship missiles, in an attempt to safeguard the city’s coast from a Russian attack.

Odesa – a Russian-speaking city with a history that dates back to the Russian Empire – is the main base for the Ukrainian navy, and has so far been spared shelling or air strikes.

The city is close to the border with Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria, an area which Russia is seeking to connect via a land corridor.

Missile strikes were also reported in the nearby Mykolaiv region.

One person died and 14 were injured during the strike, the local governor Vitaliy Kim said yesterday.

He said the strikes – which appear to have hit random targets in town – were deliberately indiscriminate.

“We heard it in wiretapped conversions that [the Russians] are saying they need to be hitting Mykolaiv with chaotic fire to sow panic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s navy maintained their blockade of Ukraine’s coast in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, preventing Ukrainian resupply by sea, the ministry of defence said yesterday.

“Russia still retains the capability to attempt an amphibious landing but such an operation is likely to be increasingly high risk due to the time Ukrainian forces have had to prepare,” the ministry said.

It also warned about reports of mines in the Black Sea, saying their origin was “unclear and disputed”, while suggesting their presence was “almost certainly due to Russian naval activity in the area”.

While Russia’s offensive has clearly stalled and the troops are beginning to dig in throughout the areas they have occupied, Ukrainian officials say Russia is attempting to intimidate local officials.

The Ukrainian deputy prime minister said yesterday that at least 11 mayors and village chiefs are now held captive by the occupying army, in the Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions.

Iryna Vereshchuk called on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to urge Russia to release the hostages.

“They are being held against their will,” she told a briefing yesterday. “We are fighting to bring them home.”

She also said Ukraine will continue to seek ways to hold more prisoner exchanges with Russia.

In Russia, projectiles hit two villages and a major Russian fuel storage facility in the Belgorod region on Friday night.

Russia said that the fuel facility was hit by a Ukrainian helicopter while Ukrainian officials denied responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, at least two Russian soldiers died and nearly three dozen were taken to intensive care after eating poisoned food offered by Ukrainian villagers.

Residents of a village near the town of Izyum reportedly “treated” the troops of Russia’s 3rd Motor Rifle infantry division to the traditional pirozhki, which resemble a baked savoury pastry, laced with an unknown poison.

The village recently became an epicentre of fighting as it sits on the road between the separatist-held areas and Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian military intelligence described the incident as an ingenious way to “offer resistance to the occupying troops by all possible means”.

Two Russians reportedly died on spot, while 28 other men were taken to an intensive care unit, the Ukrainian military said.

Ukrainian officials did not say when the incident took place, but said that 500 further troops from the same division, which is based in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, are now in hospital due to a “severe alcohol poisoning of an unknown nature”.

Ukrainian civilians have repeatedly shown their determination to fight off the Russian invasion.

A lady in Kyiv last month shot down a Russian battle drone by hurling a jar of pickled cucumbers from the balcony of her high-rise block of flats. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

