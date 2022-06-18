| 9.6°C Dublin

Odesa beckons for many Ukrainians, but with bombs falling, the return home is fraught with deadly danger

Families in limbo line up on both sides of border town to pass into and out of war-torn homeland

Yulia Fedorova crosses from Ukraine into Palanca, Moldova. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Veronica Onofreciuc (2) waits at the border post before crossing with her mother Varvara and younger sister Alisa. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Valeria Samoilova with her two-year-old son Maxim Csharfos escape Odesa into Palanca, Moldova. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Virgiliu Hangan, co-ordinator at the Blue Dot camp in Palanca. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Elena Bulgari, a child protection officer sponsored by Unicef pictured at the border. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
People wait to have their documents checked before they cross the border in Palanca. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
People wait to have their documents checked before they cross the border. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Veronica Onofreciuc (2) waits at the border post before crossing with her mother Varvara and younger sister Alisa. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Robin Schiller

On a hot and humid mid-week morning, cars and buses carrying refugees sporadically begin queuing to cross the border near the village of Palanca in Moldova.

Those not fortunate enough to make the journey in vehicles pull their suitcases along and gently guide their children through the queues that are gradually building.

