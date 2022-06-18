Odesa beckons for many Ukrainians, but with bombs falling, the return home is fraught with deadly danger

On a hot and humid mid-week morning, cars and buses carrying refugees sporadically begin queuing to cross the border near the village of Palanca in Moldova.

Those not fortunate enough to make the journey in vehicles pull their suitcases along and gently guide their children through the queues that are gradually building.

While the numbers crossing have fallen since the start of the war in late February, there is another significant change – more are now waiting to go home.

In a 10-day period, nearly 7,500 Ukrainian citizens returned across the border at Palanca, compared with 6,889 of their compatriots who headed in the opposite direction.

The crossing is just 60km from Odesa, a key strategic point in Ukraine along the Black Sea, which has been the target of intense Russian bombing.

In spite of this, families this week told the Irish Independent that the need to see their loved ones, return home and go back to work outweigh these risks.

Faintly appearing from the distance among the noise of engines queuing is the sound of suitcases and prams rattling along the concrete to the border crossing.

Varvara Onofreciuc has spent the past three months in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, but said she now needs to go home to her family. Pushing the pram with her 10-month-old daughter Alisa in it, she said: “It is difficult to be in Moldova with two children alone. All my family is in Odesa, and I will see what the situation is when I get home.”

As her other daughter Veronica (2) pushed her scooter back across the border, Varvara said her concerns about returning to Odesa were “so-so”.

Others were less confident about going home.

Zeyna, a woman sitting in her car with her son (11) and four-year-old daughter, said she was returning to see her husband. “Every day it was noisy, sirens going off. Yes, we are very afraid, my husband is there. I want victory in our country. We pray to God for peace and victory.”

The border checks, having taken only minutes at the beginning of the invasion, were now longer with people queuing up to an hour to cross. For others it was not so straight-forward.

Russian national Olga and her four-year-old son Mihail were returning to their home in Odesa, having fled when the invasion began.

Speaking through an interpreter, she said she was now having trouble crossing the border after spending the past few months with family in Krasnodar.

“I’ve already waited for four hours here, but I don’t know what the problem is. They have taken our documents but haven’t told me,” she said. “It’s tough on my son as well, waiting here.”

While more people have been going home in recent weeks, the return has been shorter than expected for some.

Yulia Fedorova fled to Germany when the war began, but briefly came back at the beginning of this month.

On Tuesday, she repeated the journey she undertook over three months earlier as she wheeled her suitcase back across the border into Moldova.

“The rockets are coming from Crimea to Odesa, security are blocking the rockets, but sometimes they fall to the land,” she said.

“Usually they go to the sea, but sometimes it can land. My husband saw from our home, they fell down in front of him, so he doesn’t want me to come back now.”

Like many seeking refuge elsewhere in Europe, Yulia said she has concerns that the bombing could get worse.

“When you dream about travelling or moving some- where it’s nice, but when you’re forced to it is not cool,” she said.

So far, around half-a-million refugees have crossed into Moldova, with the country hosting about 80,000 people while others continue on farther afield.

Arrivals can go to a transition centre close to the Palanca crossing known as a “Blue Dot” hub supported by Unicef, which has helped establish 20 such hubs across the various bordering countries.

They provide a range of humanitarian assistance as well as help from psychologists, social workers and teachers.

During the week, the centre is almost empty, but in a stark reminder of the ongoing threats being faced less then 60km away, co-ordinator Virgiliu Hangan said it remains fully operational to deal with any sudden influx of refugees.

The war and subsequent displacement crisis have also led to increased fears of human trafficking, and concerns that children travelling unaccompanied could be targeted.

To help identify risks, Unicef has also supported the implementation of child protection officers at the border.

One of these, Helena Bulgari, said that in Palanca they have come across 327 children who were either travelling alone or with someone not authorised to travel with them.

She added that there are strict rules concerning border crossing, and minors must be accompanied by an adult relative or an individual who has been given permission to travel with them.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old boy was trying to cross over with a man he did not know before the team intervened and the minor was placed in a centre.

While there, several other men attended in an attempt to take the juvenile. It soon transpired that all had separate documentation purporting to give them permission to travel with him.

“The child had only been permitted to travel alone, and not with a certain person, so the adults who tried to take the child weren’t allowed,” Helena said, adding that her colleagues then carry out investigations into each case.

Separately, Unicef has also taken part in training Moldovan border guards with Interpol to identify signs of nefarious activity.

The organisation’s representative for Moldova, Maha Damaj, said it was important that all guards are trained in identifying trafficking and exploitation.

“The idea was to regularise this concept and understanding of what could trafficking look like to the naked eye as people are crossing the border, but also identify what could be the tell-tale signs of possible risk of exploitation, to accentuate their levels of suspicion within reason,” she said.

“It was really about what does it mean, what risks can be, what signs can you see that are exhibited, what questions to ask, where does the story start falling short in terms of addressing these.”

Ms Damaj added that they also wanted to ensure that current trafficking rings do not expand and that new pathways are not developed.

While the numbers crossing the border have significantly reduced, the prospect of an escalation in fighting is never far away.

Unicef and Moldovan officials are prepared for half-a-million refugees to arrive from Odesa should this happen.