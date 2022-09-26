Occupied Ukrainian city Melitopol ‘says no to the sham referendum by Moscow’

An electoral commission member walks past a destroyed building in Mariupol with a mobile ballot box on the third day of a referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Russia. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Moscow-backed forces have been able to coerce only one in five residents of occupied Melitopol to vote in a sham annexation referendum despite the threat of violence, its exiled mayor has said.

Since voting began on Friday, Russian officials have been pictured going door to door flanked by gunmen to give out ballot papers and identify voters.

Ukrainians living under occupation have been warned their families would be massacred if they refuse to take part.

Despite the threats, Ivan Fedorov, Ukraine’s elected mayor of Melitopol, said: “Our citizens haven’t taken part in this fake referendum... after three days Russia has only been able to find just 20pc of people to vote. Nobody wants to vote, nobody wants to say yes to the Russian referendum.”

Of those forced to cast a vote, he said “90pc” had voted against Russia’s occupation becoming permanent.

In the occupied regions of Ukraine, Moscow has introduced the rouble and issued Russian passports. These referendums are designed to further cement Kremlin control.

Similar ballots are being held, and are expected to continue until tomorrow, in Russian-controlled parts of the Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, suggested at the weekend that Moscow could use nuclear weapons to defend the occupied territories, if annexed.

However, the US said Russia would face “catastrophic consequences” if it used nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Melitopol, in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, had a pre-war population of about 150,000 and is one of the largest cities to fall under Russian control in the invasion.

In the build-up to the vote, pro-Moscow officials blocked evacuation routes to Ukrainian-held territory, allowing only women and children to flee to occupied Crimea, Mr Fedorov said.

Melitopol’s exiled mayor said men of fighting age had been blocked from leaving altogether, raising the prospect of them being forcibly drafted into Russian-backed armed forces.

More than 60,000 people still live in the city, without the support of Ukraine’s government.

“The city’s been fully occupied for the last seven months. Many thousands of citizens stay in Melitopol ... and we can’t give them support or safety guarantees,” Mr Fedorov said.

Kyiv has denounced the referendums as an illegal sham that are neither free nor fair.

Internationally the polls have been widely criticised, with even Serbia, one of Moscow’s closest allies, unwilling to recognise the results.

Mr Fedorov urged Ukraine’s European and US allies to ignore Moscow’s threats of nuclear blackmail and deliver more weapons to Kyiv in the wake of the referendums.

“As a reaction to these fake referendums, we await more weapons and heavy military equipment,” he said.

