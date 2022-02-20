Obsessed with legacy, Putin may be about to make a terrible mistake

Common sense would suggest that Vladimir Putin is carrying out one of the most intricate and expansive bluffs ever. However, as Western leaders warn of imminent escalation, the alarming possibility is that what looks disastrously self-destructive to outsiders may seem logical, even necessary, to him.

If Moscow launches the full-scale invasion that the West claims is imminent, it is hard to understand the logic. The capacity of the Russian military to shatter Ukraine’s is not in doubt, but this would not be without casualties.

More to the point, that would be the easy part.

Taking Ukraine’s cities and holding and controlling territory would lock Moscow into a vicious, open-ended counterinsurgency against a population that has been prepared for resistance. The West will support and arm them – and Ukraine’s long western borders are impossible to seal.

The inevitable economic sanctions would seriously damage the Russian economy. The burden would fall on a population unenthused by a war against a people they consider cousins. The toll of dead and wounded would be impossible to conceal, and contribute to already high levels of disenchantment.

Of course, Putin still has control of the security apparatus – even though there are signs of quiet dissatisfaction there, too – and it is unlikely that he would be toppled by public unrest or elite conspiracy.

However, the last vestiges of constitutionalism would have to be jettisoned, and this would increasingly become an ugly, clumsy, old-fashioned police state, with a stagnant economy, disillusioned population, and nowhere to go but down – much like the old Soviet Union.

Which is why optimists can still hope that the escalation of Kremlin propaganda at home and troop build-up are just part of a strategy of tension, one more turn of the screw to force concessions.

What we do not know, though, is what Putin is being told. Like so many autocrats, over time he has surrounded himself with cronies, yes-men and like-minded mini-mes. What if he is being told that a brittle Ukrainian government will fold at the first push? That, as in Crimea in 2014, half the Ukrainian army would defect? That the Ukrainian people will welcome liberation from the clowns, neo-fascists and Western puppets in Kiev?

For example, Foreign Intelligence Service director Sergei Naryshkin has claimed that ‘’nationalists and Western mentors’’ are driving Kiev into attacking rebel-held areas. If his private guidance to Putin is the same as his public pronouncements, then the Kremlin might genuinely feel it faces a threat that must be pre-empted.

In 1979, defence minister Dmitri Ustinov refused to heed the warnings of his generals and let the leadership believe invading Afghanistan would be a bloodless, six-month show of force. Ten years later, the Soviets retreated.

When Boris Yeltsin was contemplating invading rebellious Chechnya in 1994, his over-promoted defence minister Pavel Grachev claimed it would take one paratrooper regiment a couple of hours. Twenty months later, Moscow effectively called a draw.

Even the most pragmatic and rational of leaders can commit terrible blunders if working on inaccurate information.

Clearly obsessed with Ukraine, an over-blown threat from Nato and his own historical legacy, Putin may be about to make the biggest mistake of his political career – yet presumably would be doing so unaware of just what a gamble it would be.

Professor Mark Galeotti is Ernest Bevin Associate Fellow in Euro- Atlantic Geopolitics with the Council on Geostrategy and the author of ‘The Weaponisation of Everything.’

