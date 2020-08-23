Obituary: Stuart Christie

Stuart Christie, who has died aged 74, was a Scottish anarchist who hitchhiked to Madrid as an 18-year-old, with explosives hidden under his kilt, to blow up the Spanish dictator General Franco. He was caught and sentenced to death, commuted to 20 years in jail, and freed after three-and-a-half years.

Later he became a successful writer and author of, among other things, the funny, self-deprecating 2004 memoir Granny Made Me an Anarchist. In it he described how, in the early summer of 1964, he set out set out to hitchhike to Spain. He stopped in Paris (where he greeted his fellow desperadoes with the phrase zut alors! - the only French he knew) to pick up some plastic explosive from the secretive anarchist organisation Defensa Interior.

To transport the explosive, he taped it to his waist under a kilt, a garment worn to lend authenticity to his claim to be a hapless foreign traveller. This would lead to some confusion: the Argentine press later described the would-be assassin as a Scottish transvestite.

The only way to hide the explosives, which were bulky, however, was to wear a baggy woolly jumper knitted by his granny to protect him from the Clydeside winds. "At the risk of understatement, I looked out of place on the Mediterranean coast in August," he commented.

In a scene that might have come from a Pink Panther film, Christie recalled how, after several days' hitching, his final lift into Spain conked out yards from the border, forcing him to get out and push the car through the checkpoint: "The sweat began rolling off me. Waterproof tape was yet to have been invented, and the cellophane-wrapped packets of plastique began slipping from my body. I had to keep nudging them up with my forearms."

Making his way to Barcelona, he travelled on to Madrid, where he was to meet a 'contact' to execute the final part of the plan - to set off the explosive when Franco appeared at Real Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabéu after a football match.

But the plot had been infiltrated. Christie was arrested and found guilty of terrorist activities: "The penalty… was death at dawn by garrote-vil - a process of slow strangulation," he recalled. "The charge was true. I had come to kill Franco."

In the event, the death sentence was commuted to 20 years in jail and he was sent to Madrid's Carabanchel Prison. There, he became something of an international celebrity. Spanish anarchists sent him money, signing their notes with the only English names they knew - John, Paul, George and Ringo. The prison authorities assumed he was being funded by the Beatles.

He was released in 1967 following the arrival of a letter to Franco from his mother, who had thought her son was going grape-picking. The Spanish authorities said they were moved by "her dignity and motherly concern".

Indeed, conditions in Franco's jail compared favourably with life in Brixton Prison, where he was held for 18 months after being arrested in 1971, along with the so-called Stoke Newington Eight, on charges of taking part in the Angry Brigade, which had been responsible for a series of small-scale bombing attacks on embassies, ministers' homes, corporations, even the Miss World competition.

Following a 109-day trial, Christie, who claimed detonators found in his home had been planted, was the only one to be acquitted by a jury.

Stuart Christie was born in Partick, Glasgow, on July 10, 1946, into a Presbyterian family, the son of a hard-drinking trawlerman and a hairdresser.

From the age of six, Stuart was brought up by his maternal grandparents, and in particular his grandmother, whose outlook on life had a huge influence on him.

"She gave me a clear moral map and inculcated in me an inerasable ethical code - a sort of secular Calvinism - which led me directly and inexorably through the political and ethical quagmire to anarchism."

After leaving school aged 14, Christie worked as an apprentice dental technician. But as he became more involved in politics, he moved to London where he worked as a sheet-metal apprentice, joined the Notting Hill Anarchists and offered his services to the Movimiento Libertario Espanol, a group of anti-Franco exiles.

When Franco died in November 1975 he and his friends "conga'd down to the local off-licence and bought an enormous carry-out".

The following year, to escape police surveillance, he moved to Orkney, where he published a radical newsletter, the Free-Winged Eagle, and was denounced as "the Antichrist" by the minister of Papa Westray.

After three years in Cambridge in the mid 1980s, he moved to Hastings, southern England, where, among other things, he established his own anarchist-related publishing house and launched an anarchist film channel.

As well as his autobiography, Christie wrote or co-wrote several books about anarchism and anarchists and, also, strangely perhaps, a book and audiotape called Remember - Poems Of Reflection, a collection of 26 of the "most moving poems and prose of bereavement in the English language".

Christie remained unrepentant about his part in trying to assassinate Franco, though he was glad the attempt failed, feeling that the subsequent publicity had done more good in the war against Spanish fascism.

Christie, who died on August 15, was married for many years to Brenda, née Earl, a teacher whom he met on Bastille Day 1968. She died last year and he is survived by their daughter.

