Obituary: Jacques Chirac

It was Chirac's third attempt at the presidency and at the start of the campaign he was dismissed by the pundits as a no-hoper. But he confounded all predictions, beating his fellow Gaullist Edouard Balladur in the first round of voting, before going on to victory in the second round over his Socialist opponent Lionel Jospin.

He served two consecutive terms, from 1995 to 2007, but his political career ended in disgrace in 2011 when he became the first former French president to be tried and convicted of corruption.

Tall, square-jawed and charming, Chirac swept into power on a wave of popular enthusiasm that saw his poll ratings soar to 67pc, a record for any Fifth Republic president. After 14 years of eccentric rule by his socialist predecessor Francois Mitterrand, Chirac seemed a breath of fresh air. To French voters, he seemed "un mec" - a regular bloke - and stories of his impulsiveness were legion.

As a schoolboy, he had skipped classes to study cordon bleu. In 1979, while walking through Roissy airport at the height of the boat-people crisis, he noticed a young Vietnamese girl in tears and adopted her on the spot.

Yet the very qualities which made him attractive as a man, often proved to be a liability in politics. Within months of his election, his popularity had taken a nose-dive. Ten weeks into his presidency, he faced the first of several foreign policy crises when French troops serving as UN peacekeepers in Bosnia were taken hostage near Sarajevo.

Chirac seemed determined to tread on toes. Within weeks of his election, he upset the Dutch by implying they were all drug addicts, the Italians by suggesting they were trying to undercut the franc by devaluing the lire, and the Greeks by disagreeing with them over Macedonia.

Then, to a chorus of international condemnation, he announced the resumption of nuclear testing in the Pacific. As other nations threatened a trade boycott, only the British stood by him.

But London, too, was to be disappointed. John Major's Conservative government had hoped that Chirac's presidency would cost Europe its united front against Britain on matters such as the single currency and BSE. Yet the day after his election, he was to be seen happily tucking into beer and sauerkraut with the German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, and by that autumn was pledging that France would be the "engine" of European political union.

His doubts - if he had any - about monetary union were soon transmuted into an ill-tempered campaign for the appointment of a Frenchman to run the European Central Bank. And despite sympathetic noises, he did nothing to help Britain lift the ban on the export of beef.

But it was his failure to tackle the country's mounting economic problems that cost him the support of French voters. He had been elected vowing to reduce unemployment, yet his pledges soon began to lose their shine.

In 1997, in what must count as one of the biggest miscalculations in recent French history, Chirac dissolved parliament and called an election, apparently gambling on his own side winning a majority, thus avoiding the need for "cohabitation" with a socialist prime minister. The gamble did not pay off. In May 1997, Chirac's old adversary, Lionel Jospin, became France's new prime minister, at the head of a Left-Green alliance. Chirac found himself lumbered with a government he could not control.

It seemed obvious to everyone that the 2002 presidential elections would see a Jospin and Chirac face-off in the second round - with Jospin the favourite to win. However Jospin's position was undermined by a number of spoiler candidates on the left and in the first-round election on April 21, 2002 he was eliminated from the contest, trailing behind the far-right National Front candidate Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Only 19pc of French people had voted for Chirac, the lowest support for a sitting president, yet in the second round, the French left and centre had little option but to rally behind him to keep Le Pen out. Chirac romped home, with more than 82.2pc of the vote.

Within a year of returning to office, Chirac emerged as a leading voice at the UN against the Bush-Blair war in Iraq, as a result of which he found himself hailed as a strategic visionary.

Chirac had come into office promising to heal the "social fracture" of the nation. But by the time he left office in 2007, nothing much had changed. Growth remained stagnant; unemployment remained high; the public sector remained bloated and top-heavy, while unions continued to fight to preserve their generous pensions and a welfare system that the economy could ill afford. The suburban riots of 2005 showed that little had been done to heal the "social fracture" of France.

Jacques Chirac was born an only child in Paris on November 29, 1932. His family hailed originally from Correze in the Limousin.

He was not a good student. At the Louis le Grand High School in Paris, his highest marks were for physical education. Yet Chirac defied his schoolmasters' expectations, winning a place at the elite Institute of Political Sciences ("Sciences Po") in Paris, and then the Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

His life altered course after he fell in love with a fellow student at the Sciences Po, Bernadette Chodron de Courcel, a member of a prominent Catholic family. They married in 1956.

Shortly after the wedding, he left for military service as a cavalry officer in Algeria, where he was wounded and awarded the Croix de la Valeur Militaire after saving a comrade's life. On his return to France he entered the Ecole Nationale d'Administration and eventually succeeded in passing 16th out of his year.

In 1962 he caught the eye of de Gaulle's prime minister (later president) Georges Pompidou, who offered him a job in his office. Pompidou appreciated Chirac's tireless capacity for hard work. He christened him "le bulldozer", a soubriquet that stuck. In 1967 Chirac entered Parliament as deputy for the Correze region and got his first ministerial portfolio a year later as secretary of state for social affairs. Soon afterwards he became secretary of state for economy and finance, retaining the same position under Maurice Couve de Murville and Jacques Chaban-Delmas.

Chirac first came to international notice in 1972 when Chaban-Delmas appointed him agriculture minister. In 1974, he became interior minister. After Pompidou's death the same year, Chirac switched his support from Chaban-Delmas, Pompidou's aspiring successor, in favour of Valery Giscard d'Estaing. Giscard celebrated his appointment as president by choosing Chirac, then aged 41, to be prime minister.

But Chirac and Giscard soon fell out and Chirac resigned.

It was at this point that he began his long campaign to win the presidency, founding his own party, the neo-Gaullist Rassemblement pour la Republique (RPR) to back his first presidential bid during the 1981 elections. Meanwhile, another opportunity came his way.

Until 1977 Paris had been run by a prefet appointed by the government, but Giscard decided it should have an elected mayor. In the elections held that year, Chirac upset that calculation by trouncing the president's man. Four years later, his intervention in the presidential election split the right-wing vote, ruining Giscard's chances of re-election and giving the socialist Francois Mitterrand a comfortable majority.

Chirac flopped into third place for the presidency, but in 1983 another opponent opened the way for him to consolidate his hold on Paris. When the socialist prime minister Pierre Mauroy introduced a system of directly elected mayors for the districts of three major cities including Paris, Chirac's supporters resoundingly beat the socialists and Chirac would remain mayor of Paris until his elevation to the presidency in 1995.

Chirac's political career was dogged by persistent rumours of sleaze. The French were well aware that in or out of office, he had never paid for a luxury holiday in his life, that he spent €4,000 a day in "entertaining and food expenses" when he was Paris mayor and that he was a serial adulterer.

During the late 1990s, however, a tide of scandal threatened to engulf Chirac when magistrates began investigating claims that the Paris Town Hall under his leadership had become a milch cow for the RPR with construction contracts sold to party cronies and hundreds of party workers given phantom jobs at public expense.

In September 2000 a former senior official in the party alleged that he had handed five million francs (€564,000) personally to Chirac as a kickback on a heating contract for public housing. Nothing could be proven.

Chirac consistently denied any wrongdoing, and as president he enjoyed immunity from prosecution. In 2011, however, he was found guilty of embezzling public money and received a two-year suspended sentence.

Jacques Chirac is survived by his wife, a daughter, and by his adopted daughter.

