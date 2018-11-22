Nurse accused of killing 100 patients expresses regret in court

A former nurse accused of killing 100 patients at two hospitals in northern Germany has addressed the families of his victims and expressed regret.

German news agency dpa reported that Niels Hoegel, who is on trial at a regional court in the north western city of Oldenburg, said: "If there was a way to help you, I would do it, believe me."

The 41-year-old said he was now convinced he owed an answer to the families of each victim.

Hoegel had earlier told the court he initially was not moved by the killings, which occurred over a decade ago.

Former nurse Niels Hoegel covers his face as he arrives for the start of his trial in a courtroom in Oldenburg, Germany, October 30, 2018. Julian Stratenschulte/Pool via REUTERS

He was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders for intentionally bringing about cardiac crises by injecting patients with medication because he enjoyed being able to resuscitate them.

