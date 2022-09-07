Nuclear watchdog calls for security zone around Russia-occupied plant after finding shell damage

Shelling has damaged radioactive waste stores at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and could have caused “safety significant” impacts, UN inspectors have warned.

In a long-awaited report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) yesterday said it was “gravely concerned” by the situation at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant following an inspection of the premises.

It called for a special security zone to be established around the facility to prevent a radioactive disaster.

While the UN’s nuclear watchdog did not attribute blame to Russia or Ukraine for the damage, its experts warned there was a real risk of a meltdown unless attacks near the facility were halted.

Kyiv and Moscow have both accused the other of shelling around the plant and of weaponising the prospect of a Chernobyl-style disaster as blackmail.

“While the ongoing shelling has not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, it continues to represent a constant threat to nuclear safety and security with potential impact on critical safety functions that may lead to radiological consequences with great safety significance,” the UN inspectors wrote.



The watchdog published its findings after an unprecedented inspection of the Zaporizhzhia plant, which was captured by Russia in the early days of the conflict, by a 14-strong team.

During the visit, its experts discovered damage to buildings housing nuclear fuel, a radioactive waste store, and an alarm system building.

