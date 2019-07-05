Nuclear reactor on fire-hit sub 'was not damaged'

The nuclear reactor on one of the Russian navy's research submersibles hasn't been damaged in a fire that killed 14 seamen, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said yesterday, adding that the vessel would be put back into service after repairs.

The Defence Ministry said the 14 seamen were killed by toxic fumes from Monday's blaze, the navy's worst accident in more than a decade. It said some others survived the blaze, but there was no information on how many crew members have been rescued.

The ministry didn't name the vessel, and the Kremlin refused to divulge any details about it, saying the information is highly classified.

Russian media reported that it was the country's most secret submersible, a nuclear- powered research submarine called the Losharik intended for sensitive missions at great depths.

Replying to questions from President Vladimir Putin about the nuclear reactor's condition, Mr Shoigu said the vessel was designed so that its reactor is fully isolated and autonomous.

"The crew also has taken all the necessary action to safeguard the reactor, and it is fully operational," he said. "That gives us hope that the vessel could be repaired quickly."

Mr Shoigu, who travelled to the navy's main Arctic base of Severomorsk to oversee a probe into the fire, said the blaze erupted at the vessel's battery compartment and spread further.

The business daily 'Kommersant' reported that most of the seamen were resting and a team of five was on duty when the fire erupted. It said the men were apparently poisoned by toxic fumes from the fire that spread through the ship's ventilation system.

