People of a rescue team push a car out of a flooded underpass way in St Johann im Pongau, Austria on August 16, 2021. The area around the Austrian city of Salzburg was hit by heavy, sudden rains

Destroyed houses are seen close to the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany last month

Climate change has made extreme rainfall events of the kind that sent lethal torrents of water hurtling through parts of Germany and Belgium last month at least 20pc more likely to happen in the region, scientists have said.

The downpour was likely made heavier by climate change as well.

A day of rainfall can now be up to 19pc more intense in the region than it would have been had global atmospheric temperatures not risen by 1.2C above pre-industrial temperatures, according to research by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) scientific consortium.

“We will definitely get more of this in a warming climate,” said the group’s co-leader Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford.

Recalling that she urgently contacted relatives living in the affected areas to make sure they were safe when the floods hit, Dr Otto added: “Extreme weather is deadly. For me it was very close to home.”

With extreme weather events dominating headlines in recent years, scientists have been under pressure to determine how much climate change is to blame.

In the past year alone, scientists found that US drought, a deadly Canadian heatwave and wildfires across the Siberian Arctic have been worsened by a warming atmosphere.

The July 12 to 15 rainfall over Europe triggered flooding that swept away houses and left more than 200 people dead in Germany and Belgium.

Thousands were forced to flee their homes in the Netherlands.

o“The fact that people are losing their lives in one of the richest countries in the world – that is truly shocking,” said climate scientist Ralf Toumi at the Grantham Institute, Imperial College London, who was not involved in the study. “Nowhere is safe.”

Although the deluge was unprecedented, the 39 WWA scientists found local rainfall patterns are highly variable.

They conducted their analysis over a wider area spanning parts of France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland and used local records and computer simulations to compare the July flooding event with what might have been expected in a world unaffected by climate change.

Because warmer air holds more moisture, summer downpours in this region are now 3pv to 19pc heavier than they would be without global warming, the scientists found.

The event itself was anywhere from 1.2 to 9 times – or 20pc to 800pc – more likely to have occurred.

That broad range of uncertainty was partly explained by a lack of historical records and worsened by the floods destroying equipment that monitored river conditions.