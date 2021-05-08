Now Jersey fishers banned from landing catch at three French ports

French authorities have banned Jersey’s fishermen from landing their catch at three ports in response to the row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Local leaders in La Manche, Normandy, said boats from the Channel island would not be allowed to enter the ports of Granville, Barneville-Carteret and Dielette until further notice. The retaliation came as the fishermen yesterday said they had been unable to land their hauls since Monday, with one fisherman actively prevented from landing in Carteret on Thursday.

Ian Gorst, Jersey’s minister for external relations, last night said the decision was regrettable and believed it fell foul of the Brexit trade deal. “For that reason we are referring the notice of this decision immediately to the European Commission,” he said.

It followed Jersey’s decision last week to impose restrictions on fishing licences for French vessels in its waters, provoking an outcry in Paris.

Brussels also intervened, calling the move discriminatory and a breach of the Brexit trade deal agreed last year.

After a French minister threatened to cut off electricity supplies to the island, 60 French fishing boats blockaded the port of St Helier on Thursday in an escalation that prompted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to dispatch two Royal Navy vessels.

The French fishermen threatened to return unless Jersey backed down but No 10 said that the crown dependency commanded its full support and had complied with the trade agreement.

However, it appears that Jersey’s fishermen are bearing the brunt of French anger. Mr Gorst said: “It’s not fair our fishermen are being blocked. We want to work to solve the problem for the licences. We really don’t believe it’s a problem of our making, but you need to make sure member states are allowing access to the market appropriately.”

Asked why Jersey’s fishermen were caught up in the row, he said: “Sadly that’s inevitable and why it’s a bit frustrating to have all the drama”.

Mr Gorst said he had previously delivered a dossier of issues facing Jersey fishermen to the EU Fisheries Commissioner and things had started to improve but now “they’ve dropped off a cliff again”. Local fishermen said they had been prevented from landing their catch of whelks and scallops for months

