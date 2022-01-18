Novak Djokovic arrives back in Belgrade after deportation from Australia

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic poses for a fan as he arrives at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic made a subdued return to Serbia yesterday as sponsors sought discussions with him over his dramatic deportation from Australia.

The world No 1 tennis player (34), who had flown overnight from Melbourne via Dubai after being expelled for his non-vaccinated status, slipped quietly out of Belgrade airport without talking to the press. It was not the rapturous hero’s welcome that some had predicted, although a group of fans waited in the arrivals area, hoping to greet him.

One of the tennis star’s biggest sponsors – French clothing brand Lacoste – became the first of the Serb’s backers to speak out following the end of a 10-day saga sparked by his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19, promising a review of events.

It came as the French government announced any player hoping to compete in the French Open, the next grand slam in the tennis calendar, will not be exempt from vaccine rules.

The move leaves Djokovic, who is hoping to win a record 21st Grand Slam title, facing the prospect of missing two of the four blue ribbon events this year.

