| -0.1°C Dublin

Close

Notre Dame to reopen ‘at the end of 2024 ’ – less than six years after it was ravaged by fire

French glassmaker Flavie Vincent-Petit works on cleaning stained glass windows. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

French glassmaker Flavie Vincent-Petit works on cleaning stained glass windows. Photo: Getty Images

French glassmaker Flavie Vincent-Petit works on cleaning stained glass windows. Photo: Getty Images

French glassmaker Flavie Vincent-Petit works on cleaning stained glass windows. Photo: Getty Images

Jeffrey Schaeffer and Sylvie Corbet

Notre Dame will reopen to visitors at the end of 2024 – less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof, French officials said.

The French cathedral’s spire, which collapsed in the blaze, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year in a powerful signal of its revival, the army general in charge of the colossal project, Jean-Louis Georgelin, said.

Related topics

More On France

Most Watched

Privacy