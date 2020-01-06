Notre Dame 'could still collapse', warns expert overseeing rebuild

The general overseeing the reconstruction of the fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral has warned the Paris landmark is not saved yet because there is still a risk its vaulted ceilings might collapse.

The general overseeing the reconstruction of the fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral has warned the Paris landmark is not saved yet because there is still a risk its vaulted ceilings might collapse.

General Jean-Louis Georgelin said yesterday "the cathedral is still in a state of peril".

The 2019 blaze destroyed its roof and toppled its 90-metre spire as the cathedral was undergoing renovations.

"Notre Dame is not saved because... there is an extremely important step ahead to remove scaffolding that had been built around the spire," he said.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In