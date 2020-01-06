Notre Dame 'could still collapse', warns expert overseeing rebuild
The general overseeing the reconstruction of the fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral has warned the Paris landmark is not saved yet because there is still a risk its vaulted ceilings might collapse.
General Jean-Louis Georgelin said yesterday "the cathedral is still in a state of peril".
The 2019 blaze destroyed its roof and toppled its 90-metre spire as the cathedral was undergoing renovations.
"Notre Dame is not saved because... there is an extremely important step ahead to remove scaffolding that had been built around the spire," he said.
The rector of Notre Dame, Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, said last month the cathedral was still so fragile there was a "50pc chance" the structure might not be saved because the scaffolding may fall on to the vaulted ceilings.
Mr Georgelin said the true condition of the cathedral's vaults was not fully known, which meant he could not guarantee "it won't fall apart".
French President Emmanuel Macron wants the 12th-century cathedral rebuilt by 2024.
Irish Independent