Notre-Dame a symbol of rebirth for French

All but gutted by a devastating fire a year ago, Notre-Dame became a beacon of rebirth for Catholics yesterday when the Archbishop of Paris led a small service in the cathedral to mark Easter.

Mgr Michel Aupetit and a handful of priests entered the famed Gothic edifice in hardhats for Good Friday prayers.

Two actors and a violinist wore white hazmat suits and boots to protect themselves against lead poisoning after the fire left traces of the metal throughout the building. The small group gathered in the apse behind Notre-Dame's Pieta statue, deemed a safe area in a building whose structure was weakened in the blaze last April 15, losing its roof and spire - and almost losing its bell towers.

"As we are going to celebrate Easter, we will celebrate life, which is stronger than death, and love, which is stronger than hate," said Mgr Aupetit.

Irish Independent