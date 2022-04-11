‘Nothing is decided,’ warns Macron as he faces run-off with far-right rival Le Pen

Emmanuel Macron yesterday called on the people of France to rally behind him as he said “nothing is decided” after exit polls showed him on course to face Marine Le Pen in the presidential election run-off.

To chants of “five more years”, Mr Macron called on the French to “rally around a grand movement of political unity”.

He added: “I want a France in a strong Europe. Not a France who, outside of Europe, would only have as allies an international group of populists and xenophobes.”

But he said: “Let’s not get it wrong. Nothing is decided and the debate we will have over the coming two weeks is decisive for our country and for Europe.”

Five years ago, Mr Macron trounced his opponent in the run-off, taking 66pc of the vote. A poll published last night projects that the final vote this time will be tight, with Mr Macron expected to win with just 51pc.

The Ifop poll of voting intentions for French television station TF1 left Mr Macron’s projected win within the margin of error.

Polls in recent days have also placed Mr Macron just ahead of Ms Le Pen but suggested the match could go to the wire.

Olivier Duhamel, a political analyst, said that the country was heading for a “feverish two weeks” and a presidential run-off that promised to be the closest in almost half a century.

At Ms Le Pen’s election night party, supporters sang La Marseillaise as they awaited the exit poll and then burst into raucous applause as the forecast appeared on a giant TV screen.

Expand Close Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally party, delivers a speech to supporters in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally party, delivers a speech to supporters in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

There were chants of “Marine, president!” and “We will win!” as she arrived, beaming, onto the stage.

“I will restore French sovereignty in all domains – the ability for the French to decide for themselves, to defend their interests,” she told the noisy crowd.

“I will bring immigration under control and restore security for all.”

Urging “all those who did not vote for Emmanuel Macron” in the first round to back her in the second, she told them: “What is at stake on April 24 is a choice of society, even civilisation” for the “coming 50 years”.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leftist veteran candidate, took third place in the exit polls on a stronger than expected 20pc, after a late surge.

Accused of failing to call clearly on his electorate to vote Macron in the 2017 run-off, this time he said: “We know who we will never vote for... Not a single vote must go to Ms Le Pen.”

He did not, however, call on supporters to vote for Mr Macron, saying it was up to them to make up their minds.

Way back in fourth place on around 7pc was anti-Islam and anti-immigration candidate Eric Zemmour, who has been unable to convert a strong start to his campaign to progress in the polls. Analysts say his hardline stance has helped Ms Le Pen soften her image.

In a boost for the nationalist candidate, Mr Zemmour said that “despite disagreements” he called on his electors to “vote for Marine Le Pen”, saying that Mr Macron had not uttered a “word on crime or immigration in this campaign”.

Valerie Pecresse, candidate for the once-mighty conservative Republicans Party, languished in fifth on around 5pc.

Ms Pecresse said she took personal responsibility for the crushing defeat and made a plea to her supporters to vote for Mr Macron and keep Ms Le Pen out of the Elysée Palace “and the chaos that would ensue”.

She said Ms Le Pen’s “proximity with Vladimir Putin discredits her”, and that her election would lead to France “fading away on the European and international stage”.

Ms Le Pen was long an open admirer of the Russian president and even featured a photo of her with Mr Putin in her campaign brochures before pulping thousands of them after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Greens candidate Jannick Jadot was on around 4.5pc while Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist hopeful and mayor of Paris, trailed on 2pc.

Turnout was around 74pc according to polls, lower than in 2017 and only slightly above the record-low turnout of less than 73pc in the first round in 2002.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]