Nordic states combine air defences and 410 fighter jets to stand against Russian aggression

Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark are planning to form an integrated Nordic air defence of 410 fighter planes to counter the growing threat from Russia.

The militaries of the Nordic countries announced the plan on Friday, saying their combined air defences would make them a formidable force.

“Our combined fleet can be compared to that of a large European country,” said Major General Jan Dam, the commander of the Danish air force. The move to integrate the four air forces was triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war also prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their non-alignment policies and seek membership of Nato. Finland looks likely to be admitted — but Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey is still blocking Sweden’s accession, over their domestic policy towards Kurdish independence. The four Nordic nations signed a letter of intent last week to create a unified Nordic air defence that would act in unison but according to Nato protocols. General James Hecker, commander of Nato air command, attended the signing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

