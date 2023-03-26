| 8.5°C Dublin

Nordic states combine air defences and 410 fighter jets to stand against Russian aggression

Close

Campbell MacDiarmid

Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark are planning to form an integrated Nordic air defence of 410 fighter planes to counter the growing threat from Russia.

The militaries of the Nordic countries announced the plan on Friday, saying their combined air defences would make them a formidable force.

