Nord Stream: US officials say evidence points to ‘pro-Ukrainian group’ blowing up pipelines – report

Landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany. Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP. Expand

Eoghan Moloney and Reuters

New intelligence reviewed by US officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group of likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, but the intelligence reached no firm conclusions, the New York Times has reported.

There was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or his top lieutenants were involved in the operation, or that the perpetrators were acting at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed US intelligence officials.

