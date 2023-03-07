Nord Stream: US officials say evidence points to ‘pro-Ukrainian group’ blowing up pipelines – report

New intelligence reviewed by US officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group of likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, but the intelligence reached no firm conclusions, the New York Times has reported.

There was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or his top lieutenants were involved in the operation, or that the perpetrators were acting at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed US intelligence officials.

The German Chancellor’s office on Tuesday said it had taken note of the reports.

Just days ago, a joint EU investigation led by Sweden, Denmark and Germany informed the UN Security Council that there were no results to report yet as the investigation was still ongoing.

The US and NATO have called the September 2022 attacks on the gas pipelines "an act of sabotage", while Moscow has blamed the West and has called on the United Nations Security Council to independently investigate. Neither side has provided evidence.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have not yet commented on the latest media reports today.

The intelligence review suggests those who carried out the attacks opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin "but does not specify the members of the group, or who directed or paid for the operation," the New York Times wrote. "US officials declined to disclose the nature of the intelligence, how it was obtained or any details of the strength of the evidence it contains. They have said that there are no firm conclusions about it."

Built by Russia's state-controlled Gazprom, the Nord Stream gas pipelines connect Russia and Germany. They have become a flashpoint during Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Representatives for Gazprom also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Officials who have reviewed the intelligence said they believed the saboteurs were most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals, or some combination of the two. US officials said no American or British nationals were involved," according to the New York Times report.

The European countries where the pipeline travelled are investigating, and the US State Department has said it is not party to the probe and is deferring to those nations.

Russia last month called on the United Nations Security Council to independently investigate.

In the year since the invasion, Europe has drastically cut its energy imports from Russia. Moscow this week called for all Nord Stream stakeholders to decide its fate after three of the four pipelines were destroyed in the attacks.