Noma is no more: The restaurant with three Michelin stars that charges €750 a head can’t afford to stay open

Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark, is to shut its doors to regular diners and focus on its e-commerce.

Close

Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark, is to shut its doors to regular diners and focus on its e-commerce. Photo: Ditte Isager

Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark, is to shut its doors to regular diners and focus on its e-commerce. Photo: Ditte Isager

Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark, is to shut its doors to regular diners and focus on its e-commerce. Photo: Ditte Isager

James Crisp

For the past two decades, foodies have flocked to Copenhagen to pay hundreds of euro each to sample Noma’s 20-course tasting menu of dishes painstakingly constructed from the freshest foraged ingredients.

However, despite charging customers almost €750 for such dishes as grilled reindeer heart on a bed of fresh pine, the three Michelin-starred “world’s best restaurant” has now been forced to close, saying it can no longer afford to pay its 100 staff a fair wage.

