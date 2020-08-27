Nobel winner defiant as she is questioned over Belarus protest links

A Nobel Prize-winning author was summoned for questioning in Belarus and police detained dozens of demonstrators in a continuing crackdown on protests challenging the re-election of the country's authoritarian ruler.

Svetlana Alexievich, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature, is a member of an opposition council created to facilitate talks on a transition of power after President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in the August 9 vote his opponents say was rigged.

Prosecutors have opened a criminal probe against the Co-ordinating Council members, accusing them of undermining the country's security.

Ms Alexievich insisted she and other council members have done nothing wrong.

"Our goal is to unite society and help overcome a political crisis," she said in Minsk. "We must win with our spirit and the strength of our beliefs."

On Tuesday, two other council members were handed 10-day jail terms for organising unsanctioned protests, and several others were called for questioning.

The United States and the European Union have criticized the vote as neither free nor fair and urged Mr Lukashenko's government to engage in a dialogue with the opposition.

Ahead of a two-day EU foreign ministers' meeting starting today, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned "it's absolutely unacceptable that members of the Co-ordinating Council are arrested, interrogated and intimidated.

"With the daily increasing repression against peaceful protesters the leadership in Minsk is increasingly sidelining itself," said Mr Maas, whose country holds the presidency of the 27-nation bloc.

"We won't let serious human rights abuses and breaches of fundamental democratic principles go unanswered."

Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has dismissed protesters as Western puppets and rejected offers of mediation from the EU.

In a show of defiance on Sunday, the 65-year-old embattled leader waved an assault rifle as he arrived at his residence by helicopter, while protesters rallied nearby.

After a sweeping crackdown in the first days after the vote that caused public outrage and swelled the protesters' ranks, he has switched tactics and sought to quell the unrest gradually, with vague promises of reforms mixed with threats, court summonses and selective arrests.

In the first four days of post-election protests, police brutally cracked down on peaceful demonstrators with rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings.

Irish Independent