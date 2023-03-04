| 4.2°C Dublin

Nobel peace laureate jailed for 10 years in Belarus following 2020 election protests

Ales Bialiatski (60) was caged in the courtroom. Expand

Ales Bialiatski (60) was caged in the courtroom.

Yuras Karmanau

A Belarusian court yesterday sentenced Ales Bialiatski, Belarus’s top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, to 10 years in prison.

Mr Bialiatski and three other top figures of the Viasna human rights centre he founded were convicted of financing actions violating public order and smuggling, Viasna reported yesterday

