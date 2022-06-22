Nobel auction raises $103m for Ukraine children

The Nobel Peace Prize medal auctioned off by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees has sold for $103.5m (€98.3m), shattering the old record for a Nobel.

A spokesperson for Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale, could not confirm the identity of the buyer but said the translated to 100m Swiss francs, hinting that the buyer is from overseas.

“I was hoping that there was going to be an enormous amount of solidarity, but I was not expecting this to be such a huge amount,” Mr Muratov said after bidding in the nearly three-week auction ended on World Refugee Day.

Previously, the most ever paid for a Nobel Prize medal was $4.76m in 2014, when James Watson, whose co-discovery of the structure of DNA earned him a Nobel Prize in 1962, sold his.

Mr Muratov, who was awarded the gold medal in October 2021, helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication’s editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin’s clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It was Mr Muratov’s idea to auction off his prize, having already announced he was donating the accompanying $500,000 cash award to charity.

He has said the proceeds will go directly to Unicef to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Mr Muratov shared the Nobel Peace Prize with journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines.