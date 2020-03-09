No time to be a womaniser as James Bond enters the MeToo era

James Bond is confronted by women he has harassed in the workplace in the new film 'No Time To Die', one of the stars has said.

The womanising icon's behaviour towards his female colleagues is questioned in the context of the MeToo age, according to actress Lashana Lynch, who plays a new spy, Nomi.

Lynch (32) admitted she would have felt uncomfortable playing a traditional "Bond girl".

"It's exciting to see Bond try to be his normal self among women of a 2020 mindset. The reaction to him is what's important. You see how women like Nomi have to deal with men like him in the workplace," she said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig confirmed 'No Time To Die' was his final Bond film.

