No short-term end in sight for the Ukraine conflict, warns Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned European allies there is no short-term end to the war in Ukraine in sight and it could run until the end of the year.

Mr Blinken said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s goals have not changed and he is unlikely to engage in diplomatic negotiations unless he is faced with an overwhelming military defeat.

While it is difficult to predict exactly how long the conflict will last, expectations are that it could continue on through the end of the year, two European officials told CNN.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said on record this week that the fighting in Ukraine is likely to be “protracted,” and will go on “for months or even longer”.

Some members of the US Congress and their aides are quietly making comparisons between the Ukraine conflict and the Korean War, which lasted for three years.

The war is expected to move into a new phase in the coming weeks, with fierce battles anticipated in the east of the country. Russian troops have been withdrawing from areas around Kyiv, resupplying in Belarus and then being redeployed in the Donbas region.

Western leaders, many of whom believed Kyiv could fall within days of the invasion, have resolved to keep supporting Ukraine with pledges of further weapons and supplies.

“The US, Britain, the EU and European countries have always been sceptical of our development, of our ‘Europeanness’,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with The Atlantic.

Now, he said, “many of them have changed their view of Ukraine and see us as equals”.

On Wednesday, the US gave $800m (€740m) of military aid, including 11 Mi-17 helicopters. US president Joe Biden’s administration has now given $2.5bn to Ukraine’s war effort since February.

Mr Zelensky has warned Russia could use nuclear weapons to try to force a victory.

“I think all of the world, all the countries have to be worried,” he told CNN. “They could do it. For them, the lives of the people are nothing.”

