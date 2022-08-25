‘No one doubts Ukraine will win the war, the only question is how long it will take’

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena lay flowers at the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Six months ago yesterday, Ukrainians were woken by a barrage of Russian missiles, Europe was plunged into war, and Ukraine itself, Volodymyr Zelensky said in an independence address, was “reborn”.

It is embarrassing to admit, but the truth is that I slept through the start of the war. I had been woken at 4am by a phone call from a London radio station asking for comment on the invasion and immediately went out onto the balcony of my hotel room in Severodonetsk, in the Luhansk region, to listen for explosions.

The sky was overcast and pre-dawn blue. A few birds were singing. Other than that, tranquil silence. I went back inside and checked the news again, before coming back onto the balcony. Nothing. No booms. No crack of bullets. No rumbling tank engines. I wondered what to do. At least if I could hear something I could have reported it – or run away.

Months later, Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk region, listened incredulously as I recounted that morning. “A Kalibr [Russian cruise missile] struck the aerodrome that morning. It was very loud, you must have heard it! Everything started from that moment,” he said.

Oh well. In six months of war, one thing that has remained constant is the impossibility of knowing what on earth is going on. Information is confused and often wrong. Even soldiers rarely see the enemy. And sound plays strange tricks on the frightened mind.

I later met a woman who described hearing a “distant thump” as she left her daughter’s apartment in the Donbas city of Bakhmut.

She thought nothing of it, cycled out of the courtyard and found an airstrike had sliced away the street-facing wall of her block of flats. The third-floor kitchen she had just left was exposed like a furniture showroom. Thankfully, no one died.

The morning of February 24 has changed everyone it has touched – Ukrainians, Russians, and, in our own rather insignificant way, foreign correspondents. Western capitals have suffered what Mark Galeotti, an expert in the Russian security state, calls a “death of optimism”.

The long-held belief that political difficulties in dealing with Vladimir Putin’s government were just a blip, that common ground could be found, has been replaced by a begrudging acceptance that there will be a Cold War as long as he remains in power.

In Russia, where I lived for 10 very rewarding years, the last vestiges of the post-Soviet experiment with democracy have well and truly been shed.

It sounds mad now but, for a long time during Putin’s rule, an atmosphere of creativity, opportunity and optimism flourished in Moscow and other Russian cities alongside – and despite – an ever-encroaching tide of nationalist authoritarianism.

Now the long debates about whether Putin is a fascist seem absurd. What is there to debate? Many Russians have embraced the Kremlin’s war madness. Others have fled their country. Some have returned, despairing at the difficulty of setting up a new life abroad. Most, I think, have engaged in what the Soviets called “internal migration” – escaping into your own head, since you can’t escape the country.

That ostrich act reached a surreal apotheosis when Ukraine blew up a military airbase in Crimea. Thousands of holidaymakers fled the peninsula in horror, their pretence at normality blown away by gently rising mushroom clouds.



But no one’s pain matches that of the people of Ukraine. “Shock?” says Nikita Rozhenko, a city councillor from Kharkiv now fighting as an infantry man on the Izyum front, when I ask him about the impact of February 24 on his home city.

“People have divided their lives into before and after. Those who remained in Ukraine will never be the same people they were before. They’re already not the same people. Those who left, yes, they’re scared, they are suffering, but they don’t understand those people who stayed here. And there will be big problems when we all come back.”

Ilia Novikov, The Telegraph’s fixer in Ukraine, concurred. A nightclub promoter in civilian life, he can remember when traumatised veterans began to show up in Kyiv bars after the 2014 war, when Russia invaded Crimea and the Donbas. Post-war reconstruction, both physical and psychological, will be even tougher this time around.

Serhiy Gaidai, like many, didn’t have time to think about anything back in February – even whether Ukraine was about to win or lose. He was busy organising evacuations as the Russians overran the eastern part of Luhansk region. Now, with a bit of time and space to think, he has noticed some changes.

At a personal level, he has wholeheartedly embraced a Tolkienist explanation. The war is, he says, literally a struggle between light and darkness.

In his updates and public comments on the instant-messaging service Telegram, he refers to the enemy not as Russians, but orcs. He read The Lord of the Rings with “great pleasure”, he tells me, but the choice of word is “not an intellectual thing. Just that is what they [Russians] are to me. Semi-animal beings whose only function is to destroy”.

He goes on: “Since the war began, I see things in black and white. There’s something good, or there’s something bad.” A struggle between good and evil, light and darkness, “is exactly what is going on here”.

There is no place for detached nuance in war. If you want to win, you need your legends. The grubby details, the moral compromises, will be worked out later.

That’s one reason an Amnesty International report that came out earlier this month and accused the Ukrainian army of endangering civilians with their fighting tactics caused such uproar.

Mr Gaidai says the remarkable unity of the first months has begun to give way to a sense, familiar from the previous eight years of war in Donbas, that some regions of the country have started to think of the war as something “over there”.

In western Ukraine’s Lviv, swamped with refugees and foreign diplomats, journalists and aid workers, it is possible to detect a degree of exasperation – especially with wealthy Kyivans parking their SUVs all over the city’s picturesque but impossibly narrow and overburdened cobbled streets.

More than one irritated Kyivan has suspected prices have been jacked up to exploit rich folk from the capital. One darkly suggested a bit more direct experience of war would teach Lviv some compassion.



Irina Prudkova, an activist from Mariupol who showed me around the port city just before the invasion in February, is more diplomatic.

“They are just people who don’t know anything about war,” she said. She has become used to explaining, patiently, that Russian-speaking volunteers and soldiers from Donbas have been fighting for Ukraine since 2014. Much stranger, she said, was the way loyalties in her home city seemed to flip overnight on February 24.

“People who supported Ukraine, who I thought were going to defend Mariupol, are now working for the Russians. And the ones who were always for Russia and used to call me a Banderite are fighting for Ukraine,” she told me by telephone from Ternopil, a west Ukrainian city where a friend has lent her a room.

She has no explanation for the strange inversion of loyalties and little time to philosophise. Her home city has been all but flattened. She and her husband Alexander have been reliably informed their names are on the arrest lists handed out to Russian soldiers at the checkpoints.

“Even after victory we will have so much to do. We will have to rebuild Mariupol. And we will have to deal with the traitors.”

No one doubts Ukraine will win. The only question is how long it will take.

It is already late summer and, on the battlefield, things seem sluggish. The Russians long ago gave up on Kyiv, but they continue to batter Kharkiv. The northern and eastern districts look like 1980s Beirut. Every day for the past week, there have been reports of large explosions in or around the city.

In Donbas, the Russians have abandoned their plans to take Slavyansk, but are still trying to fight towards Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. There are reports of fighting in the suburbs of the former.

The artillery barrages that used to light up the entire front have been severely disrupted by Ukrainian Himars rocket strikes, but the shelling is still intensive in those concentrated areas of interest.

Down on the southern plains near Kherson, the Ukrainians are manoeuvring for advantage ahead of a widely advertised counteroffensive to crush the Russians’ vulnerable bridgehead on the west bank of the Dnipro. The Russians are rushing in their own reinforcements. There is talk of a spoiling operation near Zaporizhzhia.

In May, Mr Gaidai was talking of a hoped-for general counteroffensive by August. Now, he says: “[The war will last] until next summer, I think. We have stopped the Russians, but we don’t yet have the forces for a counteroffensive. That will take a long time to prepare.” And that means a long winter.

To seriously threaten to push the Russians back, Ukraine needs fresh, highly trained brigades, with sufficient tanks and artillery to support them and properly trained staff officers at headquarters who know how to carry out combined arms offensives.

It is backed by its Western allies. Britain is training 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers at centres in the north of England. Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Germany and Latvia recently joined that effort.

But the Russians are also racing to raise new divisions. Western officials confirmed last week that Russia is preparing a new army corps of 10,000 to 15,000 men in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Conflict Intelligence Team – a group of Russian internet sleuths – believes it will be ready for deployment next month.

In an era of goldfish-bowl aerial and electronic surveillance, this war is unlikely to be won or lost by some sudden Napoleonic masterstroke.

Surprise is almost impossible to achieve. Instead, it will be won in the same place as the great wars of the 20th century: on factory shopfloors.

Putin has made a point of shrugging off sanctions, citing a strong rouble and soaring income from oil and gas exports.

But a recent study by Yale University that cross-checked the Russian government’s official claims with other data concluded the Kremlin has been cherry picking its statistics and making massive interventions to paper over the fundamentals.

In fact, it said, Russia was hurtling towards “economic oblivion”.

Burdened by sanctions and struggling to obtain key imported parts for its advanced weapon systems, Moscow will eventually be out-produced and its army out-gunned and out-manned.

It will be incredibly expensive, demanding commitment and sacrifice from both Western governments and their citizens.

A ceasefire now would probably lock in Russia’s current territorial gains, leave Ukraine deprived of key industrial and agricultural areas, and force the West to lift sanctions.

Even after six months of horror, Ukrainian public opinion is in no mood to accept the kind of settlement that the Kremlin would be happy with.

“Of course I worry about it,” says Mr Gaidai of the coming winter and Western support. “But frankly I am not going to worry about the price of a cup of coffee in Prague or Vienna.

“The Russians will only stop where they are stopped.

“If they are stopped in Ukraine, so much the better.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

