No gifts, no cameras ... and no swords Harry and Meghan's guests are told
All weddings come with a degree of logistical difficulty, from transport to speeches to the all-important wearing of hats. Few will come with written instruction regarding the usefulness of swords.
The guests invited to the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sent their instructions on how best to enjoy the day, it has been reported, including a ban on cameras and bringing gifts.
Guests have been offered seven pages of "critical guidance", according to the report. Taking one of two suggested driving routes, they will be required to meet at the Windsor Farm Shop, founded in 2001 after Prince Philip had an idea to support local businesses by selling produce.
There, 5km away from the venue, guests will be put through security checks and asked to show identification before being ushered onto buses to travel to Windsor Castle.
Cameras will be banned, along with bulky bags.
Before the private reception, guests will be asked to "surrender mobile telephones… and any devices used for image capture".
The couple have asked guests who wish to give gifts to donate to seven chosen charities to honour their big day.
A dress code already laid out in the invitations asks guests to wear dress uniform, morning coat or lounge suit for men, and day dress and hat for women.
The instructions further specify that they should not wear medals, in a list of suggestions about accessories that includes: "No swords." (© Daily Telegraph, London)
