‘No fuss’ Francis’s hospital trip stuns cardinals

Pope Francis would want to keep his hospital stay low key, well off both the Holy See and media radar. Picture by Tiziana Fabi/via Reuters

Last weekend may prove to be one where the dynamics of the Francis pontificate changed for ever. Early last Sunday afternoon, to the surprise of just about everybody, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had checked into Rome’s Gemelli hospital for a scheduled colon operation.

The Gemelli, owned by the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, is, of course, the automatic “Go-To” place for sick popes. During the last years of the pontificate of Saint John Paul II, the whole world became aware of the Gemelli because the ailing Polish pope was hospitalised there on more than 10 occasions, always accompanied by the world’s media. He was there so often that the media renamed it “Vatican III”, third to the Apostolic Palace and the summer papal residence at Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome.

The hospital recovery of 84-year-old Francis made waves, firstly because it took almost everyone, Vatican insiders included, by surprise. Senior Vatican cardinals suddenly found themselves “out of the loop”.

This is the first time in the eight years since his election in 2013 that Francis has gone into hospital for an operation. Until now, he has had occasional problems with chronic sciatica and occasional headaches but he has never been hospitalised for what can only be called a serious operation.

It made sense to plan this operation for early in July, a month when Francis goes on “holiday”, taking a break from public and private audiences but remaining in his apartment in the Domus Santa Marta inside the Vatican.

It is also in keeping with the Francis “style”, too, that he would want to keep the hospitalisation low key, well off both the Holy See and media radar. Francis has in the past made “surprise” visits to the Gemelli. For example in October 2015, again on a Sunday evening, he made a discreet visit to the 93-year-old French cardinal, Roger Etchegaray, who had fallen and broken his leg at the end of mass in St Peter’s Basilica that morning.

On that occasion, and indeed on others when Francis has visited friends in the Gemelli, the papal entourage has made it clear to doctors and specialists that he wanted no fuss, no publicity. Indeed, if there was any question of a formal “institutional” welcome, Francis would “turn around and leave”, they were told.

In keeping with that approach, Francis travelled to the hospital last Sunday early afternoon in a non-descript Vatican car, without an escort and accompanied by just two Vatican priests. Furthermore, he arrived on the one “quiet” day in the normally busy hospital week. Few people noticed him.

The Holy See has issued daily bulletins all week, reassuring us that Francis is well on the road to recovery. That is almost certainly true, but this latest “medical incident” nonetheless prompts a number of considerations.

Firstly, this was a three-hour long operation, serious for anyone let alone an 84-year-old. Not surprisingly, Francis has remained in hospital for a week and will this morning recite the Angelus prayer from the 10th floor of the Gemelli, where the special, extra-secure papal apartment is located.

Secondly, since when did anyone undergo programmed surgery on a Sunday night? You would think that “programmed” surgery would be carried out in the early-morning slot favoured for operations by hospitals all around the world. One medical consultant who works at the Gemelli told the Sunday Independent that the Sunday evening operation would suggest some sense of urgency in the 10-person medical team.

Thirdly, do the “out of the loop” cardinals now feel uncomfortable? Has the whole incident introduced a “conclave” mode as cardinals wonder what is coming down the track next?

For this reporter, all this inevitably sparks a sense of dèjà vu. Almost 30 years ago, in July 1992, the late Saint John Paul II went into the Gemelli for a colon operation, in his case for the removal of benign tumour. (Francis, in contrast, has been treated for stenotic diverticulitis, meaning a restriction and inflammation of the colon.)

The point is, though, that almost from that moment on in John Paul’s papacy, he was subjected to a “Papal Health Watch” which, at first, was relatively casual but which, with the Vatican finally confirming that he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease in 2003, became the utterly dominant, indeed ghoulish consideration in his pontificate. Inevitably, too, there was endless speculation about a possible successor to JPII throughout many of those final, traumatic years.

Media organisations obviously have to make plans for untoward events. Early obituaries are written. As far back as 1995, your correspondent did at least two “just in case” TV interviews up on the “Braccio di Carlo Magno” rooftop overlooking St Peter’s Square in which I was asked to comment on the death of John Paul II. Saint John Paul II actually died 10 years later.

Have we now got to the point where Vatican shakers and makers and, of course, Vatican commentators will for the first time begin to perceive Francis in a “fin de regime” mode? Could health considerations prompt him to follow the lead of his predecessor, Benedict XVI, and resign his papacy to make way for a younger man?

For the time being, however, there is no sign that Francis is slowing down. At last Sunday’s Angelus in St Peter’s Square, he said nothing about his forthcoming operation but he did announce that he will be back on the road again in September for his first post-Covid, overseas apostolic visit when he goes to Slovakia and Hungary.

Last weekend also offered another sign that Francis is still very much “on the job”. Had it not been for his surprise recovery in the Gemelli, the biggest international Vatican news last weekend would have been the Holy See’s confirmation that a July 27 Vatican trial date has been set for 10 people, including the once powerful Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former “Sostituto” or Chief of Staff to both Benedict and Francis.

All 10 face a variety of charges, including extortion, embezzlement, abuse of office and corruption in relation to the Holy See’s €350m London real estate venture in 2013 in which fortunes were allegedly lost in questionable fees and bad investments.

Cardinal Becciu will be the first cardinal to stand trial under the criminal code of the Vatican City state, a code that Francis himself has updated in relation to financial crimes of the types alleged in last weekend’s indictment. The cardinal has denied any wrongdoing.

Then, too, there is the huge row brewing in Canada where Catholic churches are literally being burned to the ground in the wake of the discovery of the “genocide” of hundreds of children in Church-run residential schools for First Nation children. Sounds grimly familiar to Irish ears.

Two weeks ago, it was confirmed that indigenous delegations from Canada will be in the Vatican in December to meet Francis. What is more, they are looking for a formal apology.

Francis may be temporarily indisposed but it sounds like his in-tray is filling up fast.