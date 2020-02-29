'No artificial deadlines on talks,' UK warned

French European Affairs Minister Amélie de Montchalin has said the European Union would not accept "artificial deadlines" in talks on a future relationship with the UK, urging London to be led by reason in the negotiations.

On Thursday, the British government said it would walk away from talks on future ties with the EU if "good progress" was not made in the negotiations by June, and underlined its goal was to gain political and economic independence from the bloc.

With talks beginning on Monday in Brussels, both sides are far apart, with the UK's main demand for an off-the-peg free trade deal rejected by the EU, which says the two neighbours have a unique relationship that requires shared rules.

"If the UK decides to shorten the negotiation period, it will be the UK's responsibility," Ms Montchalin told an audience at the Chatham House think-tank in London. "It will not be our choice on the European side and that choice will have consequences in terms of the breadth and depth of the relationship we can build."

She appealed to London to apply "reason" to the talks, warning the UK not to try to pursue a strategy of divide and rule with the 27-member EU.

Irish Independent