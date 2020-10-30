Nice attack suspect (21) had been expelled from Italy

A French police officer stands near Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France, where three people were killed in a terror attack yesterday. (Photo: Eric Gaillard/Pool via AP)

The 21-year-old Tunisian Nice attack suspect arrived in France via the Italian island of Lampedusa only a few weeks ago, sources close to the inquiry said.

The revelation that Brahim Aouissaoui, the suspect, landed in late September on the tiny island south of Sicily sparked a major political row in Italy. Italian authorities reportedly placed him in quarantine for two weeks on board a ship, the Rhapsody .

He was interviewed by immigration officials on October 8, Italian media reported last night. But they released him, giving him an expulsion order and telling him to leave Italy.

Instead, he travelled to the southern city of Bari, in the region of Puglia, and from there made his way to France in early October. It was reported that the French authorities identified him from a document he had been given by the Italian Red Cross.

Tunisia yesterday announced it had opened an investigation into the alleged attacker. Matteo Salvini, the head of the League party, accused the government of being too lax on immigration controls and called for the resignation of the interior minister.

“If it is confirmed that the attacker landed on Lampedusa in September, then went to Bari and then fled, then we will ask for the resignation of the interior minister,” said Mr Salvini, who was interior minister and deputy prime minister until last summer, when his coalition government collapsed.

The government also came in for criticism from Giorgia Meloni, the head of the hard-Right Brothers of Italy party. “If the reports are confirmed, this will be exceptionally serious and will expose our country to the risk of (diplomatic) isolation,” she said. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

